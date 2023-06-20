Immigration | Saber Kordestanch’s company received 163 million from investors. Orpo’s government would have expelled him already in 2015.

The government program’s registration of a three-month deadline, within which an immigrant should find a new job or leave the country, will be rejected by Finnish growth companies.

Iranian Saber Kordestanchi is one of the founders of Hostaway, a growth company in the travel industry, which just received 163 million euros from investors.

A significant part of the financing round was stock trading, where, among other things, the founding partners sold shares to a US investor. It means that Kordestanchi also received a pot of capital income, on which he also pays a significant amount of tax to Finland.

“If the three-month rule planned by the government had already been in effect in 2015, I wouldn’t have been able to stay, but I would have been deported to Iran,” says Kordestanchi.

He and one of the founders of the company as well Marcus Raeder were working in a software company called Kiosked at the time, when they got the idea for their own company. They quit their jobs in the summer of 2015 and started developing their idea and the prototype of the future software. However, it took half a year before they officially established the company in January 2016.

“I lived on my savings for half a year, so I was unemployed in a way. With this reform, there would be no such option”, Kordestanchi assesses.

The government’s program outlines that in the future one must leave Finland if the person’s employment ends and he has not found a new job within three months.

The government also plans to enact a law according to which the employer must notify the Finnish Immigration Service of the end of the employment relationship with a work-based residence permit to the Immigration Office under threat of sanction.

“This change means that a foreign employee in growth companies cannot take a risk and leave their job to start their own company,” says Kordestanchi.

“If an employee has been lured to Finland, he should be kept in the country by all means,” says Timo Ahopelto.

Government program recording is widely rejected in the field of growth companies.

It is worrisome and unsuccessful, according to the partner of the capital investment company Lifeline Ventures Timo Ahopelto and the economist of the Finnish startup community Youssef Zad.

Ahopelto is also a member of Nokia’s board and on the boards of Solidium and Etla.

“After all, it is a genuine concern for the people in these companies. If you yourself lived somewhere and were working abroad, this would make you think. I will feel if I am wanted here”, commented Ahopelto.

The founders of a startup company are usually not able to pay themselves a large salary – or even if the company immediately collects millions of investments, the founders still shouldn’t waste capital on their own salaries.

“Then how are these entrepreneurs doing?”, Ahopelto ponders.

According to Ahopello, Finland should specifically take care of the people already attracted here and value them.

Getting a job in three months is hardly a problem for, for example, a skilled coder in a boom period.

But, for example, now that the financial situation has become more difficult, change negotiations have taken place and employees have been laid off in many Finnish growth companies. Finding a new job can be more difficult than usual, when recruitment is now frozen or slowed down in many companies.

What if the top expert who came to Finland is indeed a researcher in a narrower field of science, whose skill-level positions are not available in very many companies?

“Will he be deported from Finland? That would be really stupid and I hope that this will be thought about,” says Zad.

Even in Denmark, which is known for its strict immigration policy, according to Zad, you have six months to look for a new job.

Although, according to Zadi’s assessment, the government program also has a lot of good things, this is its most problematic point for startups. With the registration, skilled labor and their families could also be removed from Finland in the future, even if they have the conditions for high productivity work in the longer term. That is why, according to him, the registration should at least exclude highly educated people from the rule.

According to Zadi, the member companies within the startup community have communicated their concerns about the topic.

Highly educated immigrants showed their opinion on the subject in front of the central library Oodi on Sunday.

It is also about the message that the government gives with its policy.

However, in the same government program, it is also said that the government will strengthen a positive image of the country, especially with regard to highly educated work-related immigration. In addition, the government intends to “find out the factors that hold immigration down and promote them”.

Ahopelto is still confident about the situation.

“These are records of the government program, and not everything is going through as it is. I trust that when we start thinking about these things, they will probably be corrected in the actual designs,” says Ahopelto.

See also Tennis | Gaël Monfils brazenly baited from below, but Indian Wells also saw probably the slowest pass in the tennis world “The advisors are encouraging me to move to Luxembourg now that we got the investment. I’m considering that or going to Malta”, says Saber Kordestanchi.

Kordestanchi says that he came to Finland almost 12 years ago as a student at Aalto University.

Originally, he planned to go to Sweden, but the universities there had tuition fees.

Since 2016, tuition fees came to Finland for university students coming from outside the EU and eta countries.

“If they had come earlier, I would never have come to Finland,” Kordestanchi points out.

Along with his studies, he started as a junior at the bottom, i.e. as a fairly low-paid coder. At first, the salary was only around 25,000 euros per year. So when we talk about highly educated professionals, according to Kordestanch, we shouldn’t forget the reality of those at the beginning of their careers. Not all skilled people to be recruited are immediately highly paid.

“Many experts coming from the Middle East or developing countries have to start at a low level, even if they already have experience. But they learn and in 5-10 years they can do something big”, says Kordestanchi.

Hostaway now has around 120 employees, and by the end of the year the goal is to grow to 200 employees. So the company is recruiting, but a large part of its employees are from around the world.

“There is not enough available labor in Finland. And now this becomes a new risk. People check the conditions of citizenship and these rules and it doesn’t attract them,” says Kordestanchi.

One of the founders of Hostaway, Finnish Marcus Räder, now lives as an immigrant in Canada.

To the same around that time, a group of 25 foreign students came to Finland with Kordestanchi. Apart from Kordestanch, there are only two or three of these guys in Finland. All have moved to Canada, France, Germany or Britain.

According to Kordestanch, the reasons for leaving were, for example, discrimination and the difficulty of finding friends. Over the years, services such as health care and education have also weakened, according to their experience.

Despite living in Finland for 12 years, Kordestanchi has not learned the language and has not been able to apply for citizenship. When building an international growth company, it becomes an even bigger problem, because now he can’t travel.

“The advisors are encouraging me to move to Luxembourg now that we got the investment. I’m considering that or going to Malta,” he says.

“Although it is degrading to measure human dignity only as taxpayers, it is no secret that the Finnish pension system needs work-based immigration. At the same time, the new government makes it more difficult for immigrants to move to Finland or even stay in the country and get a job.”

Elections below, the startup community set the goal that a two-week service promise should be ensured for foreign specialists and their families in the process of immigrating to the country.

Now there is a record in the government program that for special experts who earn more than 4,000 euros per month, a maximum processing time of one week at the Immigration Office (Migri) is aimed for.

“Our message hasn’t gotten across that coming to the country is a bigger entity than a work permit,” Youssef Zad of the startup community points out.

Ahopelto emphasizes that in the same two-week period, a bank account and family permits, school places and other necessary services should also be arranged for those coming to the country.