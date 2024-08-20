Immigration | Rkp demands the opening of a government program to increase immigration

Immigration|In the opinion of the ruling party, immigration registrations should be renegotiated already in connection with the budget tussle at the beginning of September.

To Finland more work-based immigration is needed, said the chairman of Rkp Anders Adlercreutz at the summer meeting of the party’s parliamentary group in Vaasa.

“The government program agreed on an adjustment package of six billion euros, which had to be sufficient. However, the situation changed and three billion more had to be adjusted. It means, of course, that the government’s agreed economic line was opened,” says Adlercreutz in an interview he gave to HS in connection with the summer meeting.

“Now that the numbers are coming, it is a necessity that we react to them. After all, the government cannot act solely on the basis of the situation it had in the spring of 2023.”

With numbers Adlercreutz refers to both economic readings and estimates of the decline in work-related immigration in the coming years.

Even last year, net immigration to Finland was around 58,000 people. The Ministry of Finance is in their calculations estimated that this year the figure would drop to 30,000 and 2025 to 15,000 net immigrants.

Therefore, according to Adlercreutz, the government should commit to aiming for 40,000 net immigrants annually.

“The downward trend is worrying. This is not a so-called ideological question, but this is a necessity based on numbers,” says Adlercreutz about the net immigration target.

What kind of message does this send to other government partners?

“As a government, we have been able to make quite difficult decisions to balance the economy, we should also be able to look at this whole thing with neutral and objective eyes. When we know we have to get it [nettomaahanmuutto] to stay above 40,000 in order to close the sustainability gap, then such a goal should be set.”

Adlercreutz presented together in Vaasa by the chairman of the parliamentary group Otto Andersson with a 26-item list of how it would try to increase work-related immigration, growth and investments in Finland during this term of government.

According to Andersson, some of the Rkp’s proposals must be negotiated among the government already in connection with the autumn budget tussle.

“Furthermore, there will be a government mid-term election next spring, in which the prime minister will attend [Petteri Orpo (kok)] has promised that there will be a bigger growth package”, says Andersson about the schedule.

“Now we should leave aside the ideological locks on both sides of the political field and think about what Finland really needs,”

In its list, Rkp presents several measures that differ from those agreed in the current government program. According to the party, among other things, the consideration of the need for work-based immigration should be completely waived, and a permanent residence permit should be automatically granted to persons completing a matriculation or university degree.

Rkp parliamentary group chairman Otto Andersson and party leader Anders Adlercreutz presented a 26-item list of how to increase Finland’s economic growth, work-related immigration and investments in Finland.

For economic growth according to Rkp, in addition to increasing work-related immigration, efforts should be made, among other things, by temporary tax exemption for the sale of forest properties, by simplifying permit processes and by lowering the ownership requirement for tax-free dividends of listed companies. Companies that invest their profits in development activities should be taxed more lightly.

In addition, the party would gradually waive inheritance and gift tax in accordance with the Swedish model and replace it with capital gains tax.

According to Adlercreutz, Rkp has not calculated the impact of its proposals on the state budget.

“We have tried to bring proposals that would have little impact on the budget,” he reasons.

Rkp’s at the press conference organized on Tuesday, both Adlercreutz and Andersson also criticized the way in which the state of the economy is talked about in Finland.

“Doomsday rhetoric and listing problems will not move Finland forward. We have to see the opportunities and seize them”, Andersson stated and emphasized that the outlook for economic growth is also about the kind of atmosphere the politicians themselves create.

According to him, although growth cannot be supported in this economic situation with large public investments, politicians can improve the attitude climate.

“The economic policy discussion has been very focused on adaptation, but the real world is not in the Ministry of Finance’s Excel tables,” Andersson stated.