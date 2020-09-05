Immigration Research: Children from immigrant families live more cramped and experience more poverty than native Finnish children

Children from immigrant families live more cramped than others and experience more poverty than native Finnish children. The family of Weam Al Mashhadan, who moved to Iraq from Iraq, finally found a home in Malmi. “I hope they have a good life here.”

When Weam Al Mashhadani arrived in Finland with her son from Iraq in 2015 in a wave of asylum seekers, she only knew that her husband and daughter would be in either Finland or Sweden.

Al Mashhadan’s husband and second eldest daughter had arrived in the same year, and they had left Iraq by various routes. The eldest daughter had still remained in Iraq.

The man and daughter were eventually found at a reception center in Kauhava. The center was restless and cramped, Mashhadani recalls.

While waiting for the residence permit decision, the family first settled in Kotka, where a room from the reception center was arranged for them. The fourth son of the family, now four years old, was born in Kotka.

When the family finally received a residence permit in 2018, the decision was made to move to Helsinki. “I felt I could offer more opportunities for the kids here,” Al Mashhadani says.

Fresh According to the study, immigrant children are in the weakest position compared to Finnish-born children in terms of both income and housing.

Demographer Ognjen Obućina Researcher at the Ined Institute and a researcher at the Finnish Center for Pensions and the University of Turku Ilari Ilmakunnas used extensive population register data to find out about children’s living conditions and poverty in Finland.

A study covering the years 1995–2014 was published recently in the international journal Child Indicators Research.

The results show that up to 60 per cent of children born abroad have experienced poverty in at least one year during their first five years in Finland.

“Children of young people, parents under the age of 30 and children of single parents had experienced this more than others,” Ilmakunnas says.

Immigrant children also live more cramped than native Finnish children. Children with Iraqi, Iranian and Somali backgrounds experienced the most difficulties in both subsistence and housing congestion.

Although The housing congestion was affected by, among other things, the number of children in the family, immigrant children live clearly more cramped than native Finnish children with as many siblings.

For example, in 2014, 45 per cent of children born abroad lived in cramped conditions, while the figure for Finnish-born children was 25 per cent. The gap has widened since 2007.

The climate thinks the reason is that immigrants live more often in rent than the native population. Immigrants also live more concentrated than the rest of the population in cities, where housing tends to cost more.

“Rental prices have risen, especially in growth centers.”

Al Mashhadanin the family was initially eligible for any apartment as long as they could move out of Kotka, Weam Al Mashhadani says.

“I said I didn’t need a big apartment as long as we could find something.”

Initially, the family lived in a two-bedroom rental apartment in Pukinmäki, Helsinki. The eldest of the children, now 16 years old, finally moved to Finland a year ago as a result of family reunification, so at the same time the need for a bigger apartment increased.

Such was found after a long search in Korso, Vantaa, in February this year, just before the exceptional circumstances caused by the coronavirus. Al Mashhadani was then expecting his youngest child, who was born in June. The child is the fifth in the family.

The youngest of the children was only two months old when the family moved again. Now he has found a suitable place to live, Weam Al Mashhadani. “The kids have a familiar school and friends.” The second youngest child is looking for a daycare place.­

In the apartment there were several bedrooms, but according to Al Mashhadan, the area was troubled.

The children did not dare to go to the yard alone to play, there was no elevator, and the carriages could not be left in the stairwell. Therefore, they had to be carried to the fourth floor.

“It didn’t become anything. I immediately decided to start looking for a new apartment. ”

The new apartment was found again in Helsinki, this time in Malmi. It only took six months.

Al Mashhadans moved into a rental apartment for Malmi in August just before the start of school. The children got back to their old school and old class.

The current apartment has three bedrooms, with the two eldest daughters sharing one and the boys sharing the other.

“Everyone is happier now. The residential area is quiet and the people are friendly, ”Al Mashhadani says.

The boys ’room has beds and a family TV where you can also play.­

Research the results do not directly predict the integration and well-being of individual immigrant children or groups in the future, Ilari Ilmakunnas reminds.

Despite this, the study may reflect the growth of social inequality in Finland in the coming decades. Both poverty and housing congestion are known to have long-term effects on a child’s well-being.

“They should therefore be taken into account when planning future measures for the integration of immigrants.”

Now Al Masshadani is still on maternity leave, but she dreams of being able to study and at the same time work when the baby has grown enough.

“In Iraq, I did two jobs, both in the municipal office and in the telecommunications company. Here, I’ve been thinking a beautician training. “

Al Masshadani and her husband are in separation. A mother lives with her children. He hopes for his children that they will get an education and a good life.

The eldest daughter’s elementary school ends soon. Al Masshadani hopes the daughter will find a postgraduate place.

“I always think of my children first in everything.”