Immigration Police returned 19 negative residents to Iraq and Georgia

Police said the return operation went well.

Helsinki police returned ten people to Iraq and nine to Georgia, police said on Twitter on Wednesday.

The reason for the returns is the negative decisions received by the persons from the Finnish Immigration Service on the residence permit applications.

Recovery operation went well, according to police. Inspector Janne Lepsun according to some of those on the flight were voluntarily departing.

Quantitatively, he considers the return operation significant. The number of returnees on flights over the last 10 years has generally varied between three and 30.

“About 20 is a big number for one operation. The flight had more returnees than normal compared to recent years. ”

“It hasn’t become like that right away,” he adds.