As part of his campaign for the French presidential elections expected to be held on April 10, Macron told the French newspaper “Voice of the North” that his program aims to develop new solutions to the migrant flow crisis.

“Our passport-free region in Europe is under threat if we do not know how to guard our external borders and monitor who enters them,” he added.

French President Emmanuel Macron is targeting immigration, which has become a central issue in the country’s upcoming presidential election campaign, by pressing to strengthen the European Union’s external borders against people illegally entering the Schengen area, which does not require the presentation of passports, according to observers.

Possible solutions

Sakher Idris, a journalist and writer specializing in migrants’ affairs residing in Paris, believes that the crises resulting from the exacerbation of the numbers of immigrants coming to Europe can be addressed, if governments decide to do so, and take steps that represent a radical solution to the matter.

Idris explained in a statement to “Sky News Arabia”, that addressing the problem of migrants depends on addressing the causes and intervening to stop conflicts and wars and the causes leading to migration and asylum, and then reduce the flows on the European continent, pointing to the importance of the role entrusted to the international community, especially the concerned countries that are able to make decisions. in the world to intervene to find solutions.

With regard to the French elections, Idris explained that French President Emmanuel Macron, like the rest of the candidates, uses this file in the context of political propaganda in conjunction with the presidential elections in the country, noting that Macron is trying to appear in a middle position to win supporters, especially since his competitors from the right show a degree of extremism. in several files.

Idris expressed his regret over the political use of the refugee file in the context of electoral propaganda, and the file is being used to gain supporters without focusing on the humanitarian aspects related to it.

He pointed out that the immigrant becomes a victim twice, the first due to the circumstances that forced him to leave his country, and the second is his exploitation by the candidates for the elections, not only in France but in most of the European countries in which they are present.

In this context, French President Emmanuel Macron met with the interior ministers of the European Union in northern France on Wednesday evening, as the country holds the rotating presidency of the Union for a period of six months, and he also met earlier in the same day with local officials to discuss economic issues.

Macron said immigration policies need to be discussed within a specific political body that is able to anticipate and draw future plans to prevent crises.

Macron also wants to create a “quick reaction force” to help protect EU borders in the event of an increase in migrant numbers, and is pushing for a rethink of the bloc’s asylum application process.

“We want to create a real Schengen Council to oversee the Schengen area, just as it is done in the eurozone,” Macron said in a speech in the city of Torquaeng on the Belgian border, and suggested that the council’s first meeting be held next month.