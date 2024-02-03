Immigration | Orpo Yelella: The entry related to the immigration of the government program will be changed

Prime Minister Petteri Orpo (coordinator) commented on the topic on Ylen Ykkösaamu.

Prime minister Petteri Orpon (collective), the government plans to change the registration of the government program related to the employment of immigrants. Orpo commented on the matter in Ylen Ykkösaamu today.

According to the record, the immigrant must find a new job within three months of the end of the previous employment or leave the country. Now the registration will be changed so that people with special skills can look for a new job for six months, i.e. three months longer than others, says Orpo.

Government party Chairman of Rkp, Minister of Education Anna-Maja Henriksson said in a published earlier on Saturday In an interview with Helsingin Sanomat that he wants to, that the government would consider the three-month time limit still in the government program, which is related to work-based residence permits.

“It would be wise for the government to jointly assess how we can attract talent here. That's when this three-month rule comes up, and I'd like us to think about this together in the government,” Henriksson said.

Government announced in his program that he wants to tie the residence permit to work more strongly than at present, so that he has to leave Finland if the employment relationship ends and a new job has not been found within three months.

Correction 3.2. 10:45 a.m.: According to Orpo, the specially skilled are allowed to look for a job three months longer than the less educated before they have to leave the country, not six months longer, as the article erroneously read earlier.