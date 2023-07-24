Immigration | OP CEO Timo Ritakallio warns of the consequences of the racism debate

Finance group OP’s CEO Timo Ritakallion in my opinion, increasing work-related immigration is very important for Finland’s future.

“In many industries, more labor is needed, which is why work-based immigration must be increased widely. In addition, we must strive for as many foreign students as possible to stay and work here.”

He says that he followed the recent racism debate with concern.

“It is very damaging to Finland’s national image if an image is created that other nationalities are treated with hostility here. Finland must be a safe country for all people to live and study in. It must be ensured that the children of families immigrating from abroad have the opportunity to go to school and that the spouses can easily find work.”

OP intends to hire 300 international top experts in Helsinki and Oulu to develop the financial services of the future.

In addition, OP starts cooperation with Sisu code school in Kuopio, the aim of which is to strengthen domestic IT skills and attract experts in the field from abroad.

“In the future, we need more international experts in the IT field in order to get the most out of the opportunities offered by technology,” says Ritakallio.

At the end of last year, there were people from 38 different nationalities employed by OP or the IT partners working for it.

Director general In Ritakallio’s opinion, at this stage it is difficult to assess whether the racism debate has already damaged Finland’s landscape

“If the discussion continues for a long time and a perception is created abroad of a hostile attitude towards foreigners, it will undoubtedly damage the image of Finland.”

Last week, the CEO of Nokia, which manufactures network devices, also took a stand on the racism debate Pekka Lundmark.

“In terms of Finland’s reputation, it is extremely important that we make it clear to everyone that Finland is an open society where racism of any kind is not tolerated,” said Lundmark.