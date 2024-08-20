Immigration | On the demand of the fundamental Finns Mäkelä Rkp: “Purposeful provocation”

Immigration|Rkp demands that the government should agree on measures to accelerate immigration beyond the government program. The basic Finns knock out the opening immediately.

Basic Finns chairman of the parliamentary group Jani Mäkelä knocks down the government partner Rkp’s demand for deviating from the government program.

According to the Rkp in the next few weeks, the government should agree on waiving the availability consideration and on other new measures to speed up work-related immigration.

“I think it is ill-advised to start the session with such a deliberate provocation. They [Rkp] themselves know that the claim will not proceed. It is strange that the new chairman takes such a line. It does not represent good government cooperation”, says Mäkelä.

In summer Having risen to the leadership of Rkp Anders Adlercreutz said at the parliamentary group’s summer meeting in Vaasa that the estimated decrease in net immigration is worrying. According to him, the government should aim for 40,000 net immigrants annually.

“This is not a so-called ideological question, but this is a necessity based on numbers,” Adlercreutz said.

Mäkelä disagrees.

“The numbers show that there are a lot of unemployed immigrants,” he replies.

According to the statistics of the Ministry of Labor and Economy, there were almost 50,000 foreign unemployed jobseekers at the end of July, which is more than ever before.

The number of unemployed foreigners is also affected by the total number of immigrants. According to a report published in the spring the high employment rate of those who immigrated to Finland for work decreases after the initial years, but in the long term remains more or less the same as that of the general population.

Basic Finns Mäkelä suspects that the Rkp’s internal pain about government cooperation with basic Finns and the party’s weakly developed support “create pressure to be profiled in the government”.

“Of course, everyone could start shouting about the Sámi assemblyman, about the position of Swedish speakers or about the position of some hospitals. But we don’t see it as appropriate to go for it.”

Shortly after Mäkelä’s interview, the deputy chairman of the parliamentary group of basic Finns Jenna Simula flashed with a smiley in the message service X that you could also give up forced Swedish to get savings.

The government will meet at the beginning of September to discuss the budget crisis and the government’s use of money for next year.