Immigration Office | A fugitive convicted of murder destroyed his fingertip, received asylum in Finland – could the same thing happen again today?

According to the Finnish Immigration Service, the line of the Supreme Administrative Court sets strict criteria for how the applicant’s home country can be verified.

Helsinki In an extensive article on Saturday, Sanomat reported on a case in which an Iraqi man convicted of murder and who had escaped from prison avoided identification by the Finnish authorities by destroying the tip of his finger.

A man from Iraqi Kurdistan, real name Faraidun Latif Sharifapplied for asylum in Finland in 2014. He posed as a Syrian refugee.

Norway had banned the man from entering the Schengen area. However, his identity was not clear to the Finnish authorities at first, because they were unable to take his fingerprints. The man was granted a residence permit.

Director of the asylum unit of the Finnish Immigration Service (Migri). Antti Lehtinen says that something similar could happen even today.

Case raises questions about Finland’s asylum process and the authorities’ ability to identify those coming to Finland.

The destruction of fingerprints was not the only suspicious aspect of the man’s background.

He gave the authorities documents that were found to be forged by the Central Criminal Police. Also, based on the language test, he wasn’t from where he claimed to be, and in general the background story was very contradictory. On what basis can such a person receive international protection?

Antti Lehtinen, head of Migri’s asylum unit.

Director of Migri’s asylum unit Antti Lehtinen says that the agency cannot comment on an individual.

However, Lehtinen generally defends Migri’s line in asylum decisions.

“Jurisprudence becomes a really strict framework for which country the need for international protection can be investigated. The room for movement is quite narrow.”

Lehtinen clarifies: If Migri is unable to demonstrate with sufficient certainty which asylum seeker’s real home country is, it must in practice assess the country stated by the asylum seeker as home.

And if the asylum seeker has declared a country with, for example, a state of war as their home country, in practice it means that the seeker receives international protection. As a rule, Finland does not return people to war zones.

“If there is not sufficient proof of the right home country, Migri’s room for maneuver is quite small,” Lehtinen repeats.

So, even if the person’s documents were forged, he had destroyed his fingerprints, his story was full of contradictions and based on the language analysis he is not telling the truth, Migri must take as a starting point the fact that the asylum seeker is telling the truth about his home country?

“In extreme cases like this. There is jurisprudence on this.”

Leafy refers to the decision of the Supreme Administrative Court (KHO) from 2016. It was about a case where the asylum seeker said he was from the Democratic Republic of Congo, North Kivu, Goma region.

Migri first granted the applicant international protection. The agency later received evidence that strongly suggested that the asylum seeker was in fact from Cameroon.

The narrative was full of contradictions. The Congolese passport was forged and in the language analysis the probability that the applicant was from the Goma region of North Kivu was assessed as “very small”.

Migri canceled the international protection it had already granted earlier. KHO agreed that the applicant had knowingly provided false information about his place of residence and was not from Pohjois Kivu, Goma area.

There had thus been grounds for revoking his secondary protection statusKHO wrote.

The court still stated that inferring the asylum seeker’s home country and citizenship in a way different from what he claimed “required, in addition to the result of the language analysis, strong evidence of his real home country”.

Court according to, such evidence could be, for example, a reliable documentary evidence of identity or real country of origin.

According to the KHO, solely on the basis that the language analysis pointed to Cameroon, the applicant’s family members lived there, the appellant had visited the country several times and there were Cameroonian phone numbers in his phone, it could not be concluded that the appellant was from Cameroon.

Consequently, his need for international protection could not be examined in relation to Cameroon, but had to be examined in relation to the country he declared, i.e. the Democratic Republic of the Congo, however excluding the Goma region of North Kivuthe court stated.

Migraine it had to be assumed that the asylum seeker was from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, even though the Supreme Administrative Court did not believe that he was from the region of the country he claimed to be from.

Migri granted the applicant international protection.

The KHO’s decision in question was given a year after Faraidun Latif Sharif received asylum. However, the director of Migri’s asylum unit Lehtinen says that a similar strict interpretation threshold already existed in the past.

Faraidun Latif Sharif agreed to speak with Helsingin Sanomat and Norwegian journalists VG and Namdalsavisa in Vantaa.

Latif Sharif got to Finland with the help of a false identity, especially because he had destroyed the tip of his finger.

If he hadn’t done that, the Finnish authorities would have noticed that Norway had banned him from entering the Schengen area in 2013.

Destruction of fingertips is not exceptional. Skin grows back, but it can be destroyed again. Immigration authorities around Europe have observed cases where asylum seekers have rubbed their fingertips so that fingerprints cannot be taken.

Could it still happen today that you can enter Finland with a fake identity, just by destroying your fingerprints?

“Is it possible,” says Lehtinen, head of Migri’s asylum unit.

“However, in a way, Migr has quite limited means of clarifying things, especially if the asylum seeker does not have documents. It is a challenging task.”

Leaflet according to the exchange of information with Migri and the country’s security authorities mostly works well, but there are still shortcomings.

“If the legislation prevents the sharing of information, then the matter is not in order in this respect. There are some obstacles. It would be really important not to have them,” he says.

“Information related to, for example, the identity of a person applying for a residence permit or other activities can be relevant to us. If we at the agency don’t have information about something, we can’t ask about it either.”

Police inspector Ari Jokinen The Police Board admits that there are gaps in the exchange of information, although it mainly works well.

“Certainly there are some challenges. At the end of September, the Ministry of the Interior launched a project that aims to clarify the legislation so that there are no problems.”

The authorities exchange of information between also came up in Augustwhen it turned out that a suspect of terrorist crimes in Ukraine Voislav Torden had received a residence permit from Migri and arrived in Finland. The residence permit was first granted based on the place of study to Torden’s wife and then to the whole family.

Torden was later caught at Helsinki-Vantaa airport when he was leaving for a holiday.

Torden had previously used the name Jan Petrovski, and he had been banned from entering the entire Schengen area. The man is also on the European Union’s sanctions list.

