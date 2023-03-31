Immigration | Noel Tambot cleans 60 hours a week and usually earns less than 3,000 euros a month – “I don’t know what fairness means to others”

Filipino men are more employed in Finland than Finnish men or any other immigrant group. Noel Tambot works a 60-hour work week in the cleaning industry in order to provide better opportunities for his family.

When Filipino Noel Tambot, 44, moved to Helsinki in the spring of 2019, he knew little about what life would look like in his future country of residence. However, the job was already in sight: he would clean Finns’ homes. Tambot was recruited directly from the Philippines for the cleaning service Fresca.

Everything had started as before in the year.

“My sister, who lives in Finland, sent the application link. Freska had a campaign to attract relatives and acquaintances of the company’s employees to work in Finland,” says Tambot.

Tambot applied for and got a remote interview. He remembers that in the interview he was asked about character traits and why he wanted to move to Finland. For those who made it to the next stage, training was organized in the Philippines, where they taught, among other things, Finnish culture and history, the Finnish language and the basics of cleaning.

“The training taught, for example, the basics of vacuuming carpets. In the Philippines, vacuum cleaners or carpets are not as common as in Finland. I had to learn how to clean Finnish homes.”

According to Tambot, the training also covered practical issues, such as the use of the HSL application, which is useful in traffic in the capital region.

The training lasted a couple of months. Then we waited for departure.

From Tambot became part of the immigrant group that is among the most employed in Finland. When you look at the employment statistics of men aged 20-64 in Finland, including the largest groups of immigrants, Filipino men are at the top with a clear difference from the others.

Statistics Finland’s latest statistics are from 2021, when the employment rate for Filipino men was 83.7. Indian men came second with 75.1 percent. The employment rate of Finnish men was slightly lower than these two, 74.4 percent.

Mostly Filipino men work in the private sector. The most common areas of employment are cleaning, accommodation and catering, labor hire or housing services for the elderly and disabled.

One the explanatory factor for the high employment rate of Filipino men is that they move from the country to Finland primarily for work, estimates a special expert of the Ministry of Labor and Economic Affairs Salonen’s fairy tale from the workforce immigration and integration unit.

“Since a large part of those who come from the Philippines already have a job, the proportion of those who moved to Finland for other reasons is smaller.”

According to Salonen, labor training offered in the country of origin can at best help the immigrant integrate. If the training offers information about, for example, the Finnish language, society, or the rules of the game in working life, immigrants will already be better prepared to become part of Finnish society when they come to Finland, he says.

“Of course, it is also important that the operation is ethically sustainable and transparent also in the country of origin and that we are honest with the employees coming from abroad about the type of work that will be done in Finland.”

Although Filipino men’s share of all men of working age is only 0.1 percent, in Finland, Filipinos are already a relatively large minority group.

More than 1,400 Filipino men worked in Finland in 2021. There were more of them than, for example, Italian or French men working in Finland.

“ “Finns attract experts from many Asian countries.”

According to Salonen, this probably lowers the threshold for Finnish companies to recruit from the country. The same also applies to, for example, India and Vietnam.

“Finnish operators actively attract experts from many Asian countries,” he says.

“After the corona virus, last year was a record year for the number of work-related immigrants, and the Asian countries are a large group. For example, many immigrants come to Finland from the Philippines and India.”

According to Salonen, the underlying reasons for immigration from Asia include, among other things, the different population structures.

“Many Asian countries have a young population for whom, for example, education is not available similar jobs.”

Perhaps the main reason for Filipinos to go to Finland is the salary level.

It was also an essential reason for Tambot to apply for a job in the cleaning industry in Finland, even though he had worked in the Philippines for 17 years as a proofreader at a local printing house. He says he is a journalist by training.

“My family grew, and there started to be more need for financial stability. I felt that there would also be more opportunities for us in Finland,” he says.

Tambot says that he now earns an average of 2,500-3,000 euros per month net. According to him, it is almost six times more than his monthly earnings in the Philippines.

Noel Tambot works both weekdays and weekends.

However, the salary requires a breathtaking work pace in the Finnish cleaning industry.

Tambot works full day for Freska during office hours on weekdays. The job includes both house cleaning and training new cleaners.

On weekday evenings from seven o’clock to midnight, Tambot, on the other hand, cleans Terveystalo’s premises in the RTK service. On weekends, she does house cleaning for private clients.

Tambot estimates that an average of 60 working hours are accumulated per week.

Reason a hard work pace is a family. When Tambot left the Philippines, his wife and four children were first left to wait in his homeland.

In Finland, the income required for family reunification is higher than what many people who work in an industry suffering from a labor shortage receive. The required income limit increases when there are more family members.

Because Tambot worked so much, family reunification was possible gradually. First, in 2020, Tambot’s firstborn son arrived. The remaining three children and the wife moved to Finland in 2021.

Tambot probably plans to continue the same pace of work at least until he gets a permanent residence permit. When asked if he thinks the arrangement is fair, Tambot thinks for a moment.

“Perhaps it depends on the way of thinking,” he says slowly. “I don’t know what fairness means to other people. I personally think that because I want to offer my family the best opportunities, I have to accept that I have to work more.”

Tambot believes that Filipino workers have a harder-than-average work ethic. According to him, the reason for this is the burden of responsibility, which can be seen in taking care of family members. Many acquaintances send part of their salaries to relatives living in the Philippines.

Tambot’s mother also still lives in the Philippines. In February, Tambot was able to visit her for the first time after moving to Finland.

“I spent my two-week winter vacation cleaning his house. I also bought him medicine and food.”

Noel Tambot has considered applying to study healthcare.

“ “I like my clients and feel that they value my work.”

Somewhere stage Tambot would like to get Finnish citizenship. He completed the general language proficiency exam required for the citizenship application last year.

“I’m trying to find ways to spend more time with my family. My children are growing up, and I feel that I need to spend more time at home,” he says.

According to him, the family has settled in well. The wife is looking for a nursing internship, the eldest son is studying to be a mechanic and the younger son is in high school. The family’s two girls are in school and kindergarten.

Tambot says he feels safe as part of Finnish society. He also enjoys cleaning.

“Cleaning makes people happy. I like my clients and feel they appreciate my work. I used to clean texts as a proofreader, now I clean homes.”

In the future, however, Tambot hopes to be able to study again. Maybe the healthcare industry, because there is a shortage of workers there. My dream is to work as an X-ray nurse.