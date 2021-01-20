Immigration Most people move to Finland for work, the number of asylum applications decreased last year

The number of new asylum applications fell last year, but the number of seasonal workers in particular continued to rise

Coronavirus pandemic affected the number of residence permit applications in 2020, but did not stifle immigration to Finland.

They came to Finland above all after work. Last year, work was the most popular basis for immigration, and the number of seasonal workers in particular continued to rise. The number of new asylum applications, on the other hand, fell.

According to recent immigration statistics, the first 21,160 applications for residence permits were submitted to Finland last year, compared to 31,510 in 2019. There was a decrease in applications submitted on the basis of work, family ties and studies.

However, the number of people moving to Finland decreased more moderately, as the number of decisions made by the Finnish Immigration Service (Migri) did not decrease as much as the number of applications. A total of 20,757 residence permits were issued last year.

Job, family and study are the most common reasons to move to Finland, says the director of the permit and citizenship unit Pauliina Helminen From the Finnish Immigration Service.

Based on the work, the first 8,508 residence permits were issued last year. You come to Finland, for example, because of your special expertise and research work.

Farms also need seasonal labor, and after the initial difficulties, seasonal labor also came to Finland during the summer. A total of about 11,600 seasonal work certificates were issued.

“When seasonal workers are taken into account, a total of almost 22,000 residence permits were issued on the basis of work,” Helminen says.

People came to Finland to work, especially from Ukraine, Russia, China and India.

Last spring, when the coronavirus closed the borders, Finnish farms became in dire need of foreign seasonal labor.

Efforts are now being made to avoid a similar situation, and practices to ensure the safe entry of foreign seasonal workers are already being prepared.

Family bond applications on the basis of However, last year there were more than 8,000 of them, mostly from Russia, Iraq, India, Ukraine and China.

Applications submitted on the basis of studies, on the other hand, decreased significantly.

“Based on my studies, it was clearly the most difficult to get to the country,” Helminen says.

In applications for citizenship there was a change last year.

For the first time in the statistics, Iraqis surpassed the Russians, who have been the largest group applying for Finnish citizenship for years.

According to Helminen, asylum seekers who arrived in Finland in the autumn of 2015 and received international protection are now applying for Finnish citizenship. A person who has received international protection must have lived in Finland for four years before he or she can obtain Finnish citizenship.

Last year, about 8,744 people were granted Finnish citizenship. About 11,500 people received a permanent residence permit.

British received a new permit category last year with brexit.

Since October, British citizens and their family members have been able to apply for a right of residence under a divorce agreement. Until the end of September 2021, they can apply for a right of residence under a divorce agreement if they have registered their right of residence as an EU citizen or family member.

Brits moving to Finland this year need a residence permit.

Asylum applications the number was low in 2020 low. A total of 3,209 applications were submitted, which is more than a thousand less than in the previous year.

“Afghanistan became the largest country of origin in the first asylum applications due to Mediterranean transfers,” says the Director of the Finnish Immigration Service’s Asylum Unit Antti Lehtinen.

A total of 148 new asylum seekers came to Finland from Afghanistan last year.

Transfers to the Mediterranean are the transfer of vulnerable asylum seekers to Finland. Last spring, Finland undertook to receive 175 unaccompanied children and young people and single-parent families from Greece, Cyprus, Malta and Italy by decision of the Government.

The pressure in the Mediterranean and beyond Europe’s external borders is high. Last fall, HS figured out what’s promised when the door is smashed and momentarily clotted immigration starts.

The majority of asylum applications were confirmatory applications. A renewal application is an asylum application that the client makes after receiving a final decision on his or her previous asylum application. Iraqis submitted the most applications for renewal.

Work-based immigration is one of the Finnish Immigration Service’s priorities this year, said the new director general Jari Kähkönen in the agency’s newsletter on Wednesday.

“Finland will need work-based immigration in the coming years. People want to move to Finland, and our goal is smooth work-related immigration. Achieving this goal is very important, because immigration supports Finland’s growth and competition in international know-how, ”said Kähkönen.

In order to streamline immigration, the Finnish Immigration Service aims to achieve a maximum processing time of one month in work permits by 2023.

“One of our goals for this year is to achieve a two-week processing time in 2021 with the permission of specialists, startup entrepreneurs and their family members. Last year, the median processing time for the first permits of specialists was 14 days, so we have got off to a good start, ”Kähkönen said.

In order to shorten processing times, the agency intends to develop customer service and automation, among other things.