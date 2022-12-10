Immigration | Mongolian nurse: “This is not in Finland’s interest” – The chain of events in Tehy shocks, but does not surprise

The Mongolian nurse’s story highlights the shortcomings of the industry, believes the nurses’ association in Tehy.

in Finland studied Mongolian nurse Anudari Boldbaatar did not receive a residence permit, Helsingin Sanomat reported on Saturday. The Finnish Immigration Service (Migri) accused Boldbaatar of presenting a forged document.

Boldbaatar himself commented on the matter on Twitter on Saturday evening. Boldbaatar published two short videos in which he tells how he got the deportation decision while he was in the intensive care unit treating corona patients.

Boldbaatar says he made the video because he is worried.

“I am worried because this is not in Finland’s interest. Finland needs a workforce. As a nurse, I know this,” says Boldbaatar.

In his decision Migri was critical of the woman’s employment relationships. Migri pointed out that “the employment relationships were short-term” and that “the applicant’s work ties cannot be considered to be particularly well-established and solid”.

“I read this passage many times and thought that this cannot be true. Migri is full of authorities who don’t know the problems in our field,” says the chairman of the nursing association Tehy Millariikka Rytkönen.

Read more: A Mongolian nurse was the victim of a legal murder in Helsinki – Left Finland and a permanent job

Rytkönen according to, fixed-term employment relationships are typical for recent graduates in the field. Although the uncertainty itself causes problems, other actors seem to understand the situation better than Migri.

“Even the bank dares to grant a temporary carer a mortgage, because in practice there is full employment in the field,” says Rytkönen.

According to Rytkönen, fragmentary employment relationships are a typical problem in the female-dominated low-wage industry. Now for the colleague, the end result was terrible, Rytkönen refers to the case of the Mongolian woman.

The global shortage of nurses worries Rytkö. Finland is fighting for the same professionals with the rest of the world, but according to Rytkönen, Finland will not succeed in the competition.

“We have to offer the lowest salary level in the Nordic countries, the most racist country in Europe, and then we still have November. Why would anyone choose Finland?”

See also Latin American ex-military, cheap labor for wars Millariikka Rytkönen is concerned about how poorly the nature of the healthcare industry is known in Migris.

I will leading lawyer May Day Okkeri has a lot of contact with labor arriving from abroad in his work.

Usually, the problems are related to the recognition of the degree, for example, which is why professionals trained as nurses end up working as care assistants. According to Okker, identifying the professional qualifications of people from outside the EU is complicated and takes a long time.

However, the Mongolian woman in the article had a qualification obtained in Finland.

“Structural obstacles make it difficult to hire skilled workers in Finland. If people want to come here, the structures and attitudes have to change,” says Okkeri.

Okkeri wonders if there can also be hidden racism in the background. He reminds that if you want more workforce, immigrants must be treated especially well.

Read more: The new director general regrets the agency’s actions in the case of the Mongolian nurse

Topic commented earlier in the day by several politicians and industry players. For example Helsinki Mayor Juhana Vartiainen described With its service culture, Migri is light years away from other agencies.

Migri’s new CEO Ilkka Haahtela apologized for the incident on Twitter.

“My first comment is a sincere and deep apology to our customer and Finland,” Haahtela writes.