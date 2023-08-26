Immigration | Minister Satonen to MTV: Top experts do not have to leave the country after three months of unemployment

The government program plans to tighten work-related immigration.

Foreigners top experts do not have to leave the country after three months of unemployment, Minister of Labour Arto Satonen (cook) says for MTV.

In the government’s program, work-based immigration is planned to be tightened so that after three months of unemployment, a foreigner will have to leave the country, unless he has found a new job.

Satonen told MTV that “in the big picture, this is completely justified”, but for top experts, a separate solution must be made due to waiting periods, non-compete agreements and long recruitment processes.

The issue has not been agreed upon in the government program. However, Satonen believes that even basic Finns will accept a separate solution, because it is a fairly small group of people.