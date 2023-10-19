Thursday, October 19, 2023
Immigration | Migri tested automatic decision-making for students’ residence permits

October 19, 2023
in World Europe
Negative decisions or decisions that require individual judgment are not made automatically.

Immigration Office (Migri) announces that it has put automatic decision-making in students’ residence permits into trial use on Thursday. The automation system checks the same things as an official.

From now on, Migri will automatically decide on applications that meet all the conditions for obtaining a residence permit. Negative decisions or decisions that require individual judgment are not made automatically.

Migri first piloted the system in the residence permit applications of university degree students and all exchange students. Based on the results of the pilot, the automation is to be expanded to other customer groups.

Automatic decision-making is part of measures to streamline and unify the processing of residence permits. Migri’s goal is that the average processing time for employee and student permits should be no more than one month.

