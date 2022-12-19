Immigration | Migri receives towels from the inspection agency for rigidity: Slow permit processes make it difficult for social security experts to come to Finland

A change in culture and operating methods is needed, says VTV.

Work-based immigration administration should be much more customer-oriented if it is to be part of the solution to the labor shortage in the social security sector.

Currently, the work of the Finnish Immigration Service (Migri), but also of other parts of the administrative machinery, is too slow.

The State Audit Office (VTV) criticizes the system in its latest audit, which will be announced on Monday. According to it, work-based immigration is at least not a quick solution to the current labor shortage.

Coincidentally, the inspection comes out at the same time as the case of the Mongolian nurse has been exposed.

VTV lists the obstacles and obstacles that those who have completed social and healthcare education abroad come across when they come to Finland. First of all, they cannot directly obtain a work-based residence permit for legalized professions in the social security sector, but they must first obtain a right to practice from Valvira.

of VTV chief performance inspector Sari Hanhinen considers that not only the residence permit process, but also the processes for granting professional rights should be accelerated.

The difference in waiting time is several weeks when comparing foreign social security experts coming to Finland with foreign special experts and growth entrepreneurs.

The latter’s permits are currently processed in Migris in two weeks, while for employees, such as social security specialists and ordinary entrepreneurs, getting a permit is much slower: it takes from 68 to 85 days.

According to VTV’s inspection, family reunification is also slow, expensive and uncertain for them, while a fast lane is available for special specialists, which can also be used by family members.

When Finland aims to increase work-based immigration, it is not enough to only bring special experts to Finland. More employees should also be attracted, Hanhinen believes.

“Now especially experts, i.e. those who earn more than 3,000 euros per month, get permits very quickly, the problem is employees and entrepreneurs,” says Hanhinen.

“So we have completely different pipes for different people. Obtaining a permit for employees should also be speeded up.”

According to Hanhisen, it takes an average of 114 days for an employee coming to Finland with his family to get a permit, while it takes thirteen days for a special expert.

VTV therefore proposes more speed and more customer orientation in the administration of work-based immigration. Change has been too slow.

Hanhine names the reason, for example, that actions have been managed in a fragmented manner and that different authorities have committed themselves to the goals in different ways. In addition, grassroots development activities have relied on project funding, which has hampered long-term development.

Then there is the whole way of thinking and culture in Migri, which is reminded of the case of the Mongolian nurse. According to Hanhinen, Migri’s resources have already been increased many times, but even that is not a sustainable path, rather a change in culture and operating methods is needed.

“Case tells about what we also quickly noticed. There are two types of culture, i.e. safety-oriented thinking, but also a service culture,” says Hanhinen.

According to the audit, the agency’s operations still reflect its original statutory mission, which is not attracting immigrants and customer service, but rather proper and accurate processing of applications in advance and prevention of immigration-related risks.

According to Hanhinen, the entire chain of the permit system should be faster, right up to Finland’s embassies abroad.