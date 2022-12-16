Immigration | Migri admits his mistake in the case of the Mongolian nurse, starts the civil service process

The agency says that it will extensively reform its operations on a fast schedule.

Immigration Office (Migri) admits that the Mongolian nurse Anudari Boldbaatar in the case, errors have been made both in the interpretation of the law and in the procedure. The agency says in its publication on Friday in the bulletin having made an internal investigation into the matter.

On Saturday, December 10, HS reported on the case where Boldbaatar’s residence permit was rejected, which was about to result in his deportation from the country. Migri falsely accused Boldbaatar of falsifying the account statement related to the income statement.

Migr states now that in the handling of Boldbaatar’s case, first of all, an error in legal interpretation has been made in the application of the Publicity Act.

In its negative residence permit decision in December 2020, the agency did not tell Boldbaatar which document the suspicion of forgery was based on. Salaam was justified by the fact that “the provision of information would be against a very important public interest”.

Migri now admits that “in the overall consideration of confidentiality, the fact that it jeopardized the customer’s right to appeal to the court was not sufficiently taken into account.”

Secondly, according to Migri, the handling of the case was handled incorrectly, because Boldbaatar was not consulted before the decision was made and the reasons for the decision were incomplete.

According to the release, sufficient overall consideration has not been made in the decision, in which case the special circumstances of the case would have been taken into account.

Migr says that, based on the report, the director general of the agency Ilkka Haahtela has decided to initiate a civil service legal process. In practice, the consequences can be a warning, or if the mistake is judged to be very serious, it could be grounds for dismissal.

In the process, the actions of all the officials who made decisions in the nurse’s case are investigated, Haahtela tells HS.

“It is necessary to start the process so that the matter will be dealt with in every possible way, right through to the root,” says Haahtela.

“I do not speculate on the consequences, because the case is from a time when I myself have not worked at the Immigration Office, and I do not know its details.”

According to Haahtela, the civil service legal process will be started immediately. Next week, the plan is to find out who all have participated in the handling of the case and to agree, for example, on schedules for their hearings.

“It takes a few weeks for the process to be properly underway.”

Agency operations are also planned to be extensively reformed with a quick schedule.

“The agency is reforming operating methods, overall consideration in processing and decision-making, customer consultation, and the practices of partial concealment of decisions,” the announcement says.

Haahtela says in the press release that in the future, he wants Migri’s established operating methods to be open, transparent and customer-oriented, and the processes to be smooth. According to Haahtela, this means, among other things, better listening and consideration of the customer throughout the process.

Migr now evaluate how the overall consideration can be enhanced in the processing of applications and decision-making. We want to consider individual situations even better as a whole.

Consultation with customers is going to be emphasized in situations where ambiguities are detected in the application. The agency also plans to reevaluate the practices related to the partial secrecy of decisions.

The purpose is to change the procedures so that in the future possible ambiguities can be assessed better than at present and to ensure the legal protection of applicants.

Migr says that he is ordering an external audit of the agency’s own guidelines for the application of the law used in decision-making, and how the guidelines take the customers’ situations into account.

The audit is planned to be started at the beginning of next year.

The agency also intends to review the negative decisions regarding work, study and family bond permits made during the past year. This is intended to be used in the renewal of the agency’s guidelines and application practice.