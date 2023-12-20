By pushing his majority to vote in favor of an immigration bill that draws on far-right ideology, Emmanuel Macron has given Marine Le Pen a political victory, especially on the concept of giving preference to national citizens about foreigners. For political scientist Jean-Yves Camus, who specializes in the extreme right, it is “a moral taboo that has been broken.”

“This vote binds me for the coming years,” declared Emmanuel Macron on April 24, 2022, the night of his re-election. “I also know that many of our compatriots voted for me, not to support the ideas I propose, but to block those of the extreme right,” he specified just before, aware that a large part of the left-wing electorate had agreed to enter the ballot box. a ballot in his name to avoid, as in 2017, a victory for Marine Le Pen.

Twenty months later, on Tuesday, December 19, the President of the Republic made his majority vote in favor of an immigration law dictated by the Los Republicanos (LR) party and supported by the National Agrupation (AN), which allowed far-right deputies gloating and Marine Le Pen claiming “an ideological victory.”

Prime Minister Élisabeth Borne rejected this analysis during an interview on France Inter radio, describing herself as a “profound humanist” and claiming to have “a sense of duty fulfilled” after the adoption of the immigration law. Faced with virulent criticism from the left, from associations and from a part of the majority for this very right-wing text, she assured that she had “ensured that this text respects our values.”

However, the Immigration Law introduces a series of measures inspired by the National Grouping program. For example, non-European foreigners with legal residence will have to wait five years if they do not work or thirty months if they work to be able to receive family benefits or a personalized autonomy subsidy (Apa), while for the personalized housing subsidy (APL), The condition is set at three months of residence for foreigners with a job, but remains five years if they do not have one.

Likewise, the Government has put an end to the automatic acquisition of French nationality at the age of majority for people born in France to foreign parents: from now on, foreigners must apply for it between the ages of 16 and 18. However, if a foreigner born in France is convicted of a crime, it will no longer be possible to naturalize him.

“This law does not include all, or even the majority, of Marine Le Pen's presidential program, but there are loans that give preference to nationals, although the immigration law does not go as far as that of the National Rally, which wants to apply it to the employment and housing,” analyzes political scientist Jean-Yves Camus, a specialist in the extreme right, contacted by France 24.

“It is an exaggeration to speak of an extreme right text – I would say more of a hard right – but it continues to open the door to AN's philosophy of national preference (over national citizens). We are not completely there, but the door is ajar,” agreed MP Caroline Janvier of Macron's party, who voted against the immigration law on Tuesday night.

Marine Le Pen's “kiss of death”

However, it was this question of national preference that swayed the vote Tuesday night. Until mid-afternoon, AN repeated over and over again that it would vote against the bill, considering it impossible to approve a text that would allow undocumented workers to be regularized.

But, seeing the possibility of a strategic victory on the issue of national preference, Marine Le Pen preferred to make a 180-degree turn, bringing her group's votes closer to the presidential majority. A “kiss of death”, according to Caroline Janvier, who considers it “a political coup” by the leader of the AN group in the National Assembly.

“We can celebrate an ideological advance, even an ideological victory of the National Rally, since this law now enshrines national priority, that is, the advantage granted to French citizens over foreigners present in our territory in access to a certain number of social benefits,” declared Marine Le Pen on Tuesday afternoon.

AN's elected representatives were not the only ones who were enthusiastic on Tuesday afternoon. The president of the Republicans party, Éric Ciotti, and the leader of the LR group in the National Assembly, Olivier Marleix, were all smiles after the vote on a text of which they are the authors of the majority.

“I note that LR continues to want to pull the rug out from under the law by translating into law a series of measures identified as emanating from the AN. The only problem is that this strategy has never worked. The AN has always done better in the polls and at the polls” , points out Jean-Yves Camus.

The party's founder, Jean-Marie Le Pen, used to say that “voters always prefer the original to the copy,” especially because such a strategy introduces ideas into the national debate that were previously considered radical and minority.

The leader of the National Front, Jean-Marie Le Pen, speaks at a rally in Toulouse on March 5, 1998, as part of the campaign for the regional elections. Jean-Marie Le Pen joked about the anti-exclusion law introduced by Martine Aubry, calling it a “law of national preference, since those excluded are all French.” AFP – LIONEL BONAVENTURE

There was a kind of joy among the LR deputies for breaking a taboo: that of equality between French and foreigners,” continues the far-right specialist. For them, it meant that the cultural hegemony of the left had begun to crumble. Beyond on the issue of immigration, it is a moral taboo that has been broken.

“A victory for frontist background noise”

Emmanuel Macron could have avoided this turn by choosing, in response to LR's demands, to withdraw the text and start again from scratch. But he decided it was preferable to go ahead with the vote, even if it meant dividing his majority. Specifically, 20 deputies from the president's Renaissance party, five Democratic deputies and two Horizontes deputies voted against, while 17 Renaissance deputies and 15 Democratic deputies abstained. The Minister of Health, Aurélien Rousseau, resigned in protest.

However, the Prime Minister, Elisabeth Borne, assured France Inter that there was “no crisis in the majority”, while the Government spokesman, Olivier Véran, declared after Wednesday's cabinet meeting that there was “no ministerial revolt “.

At the cabinet meeting, Emmanuel Macron took responsibility for his decision. “This text is the result of a commitment to serious things and things that I don't like but that don't go against our values,” he said, according to a participant quoted by the AFP news agency.

Caroline Janvier replied: “With this law, we accept in a way the extreme right's view of immigration as a danger. We are witnessing a displacement of all political forces, with red lines that are no longer the same as 20 years ago. In addition to national preference, there is the “race to the bottom” theory, implicit in this text. On these issues, we do not block the way.

Jean-Yves Camus: “It is a triumph for the frontist background noise. This law would not have been approved without the constant work that this party has been carrying out for half a century on the idea of ​​national preference and on the idea that immigration is a burden, a cost, a crime factor”.

Protesters parade down a street in the center of Marseille on February 28, 1998 during a demonstration organized by the National Front to demand the right to national preference. AFP – GEORGES GOBET

In an unprecedented maneuver, the Executive seems to be counting on the Constitutional Council to censure some of the measures contained in the law. The President of the Republic plans to send the immigration bill to the Constitutional Council this Wednesday to ask it “to rule on the conformity of all or part of this law with our Constitution”, according to Olivier Véran, while the Prime Minister acknowledged in the morning that some measures were unconstitutional and that the text “would have to evolve.”

In summary, the Government's strategy has been to accept LR's requests knowing that some of them would end up being censored by the Constitutional Council. A risky bet, according to Jean-Yves Camus.

“It will be difficult for the French to understand that the law is being gutted,” he warns. This will inevitably benefit the AN and the idea, which is already beginning to gain ground, that the 'government of judges' goes against the interests of the country.” .

