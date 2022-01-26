Immigration Last year, more applications for residence permits were submitted than ever before, and the number of asylum applications was exceptionally low.

Work was also the most common reason for a positive residence permit decision, ie permission to move to Finland, according to the Finnish Immigration Service’s statistics for last year.

Last in the number of applications for residence permits based on work were submitted more than ever before. On the other hand, the number of asylum applications was exceptionally low, according to statistics from the Finnish Immigration Service (Migri) for last year.

The first applications for residence permits were submitted last year on the basis of work, compared to more than 8,700 a year earlier.

Last year, work was also the most common reason for a positive residence permit decision, ie permission to move to Finland.

“Finland also needs workers from abroad. In 2021, a total of 11,428 first residence permits were issued on the basis of work, ”says the CEO Jari Kähkönen Migration in the press release.

In 2020, the corresponding figure was 8,508.

On the positive side just over half of the first work permit decisions were employee residence permits. Just under 1,300 positive residence permit decisions were made for specialists. Most specialists move to Finland from Russia, India and China.

The number of seasonal workers also continued to rise. Last year, just under 16,000 seasonal workers received a positive decision. Most of them come from Ukraine and work on farms.

Other common reasons to move to Finland are family and studying.

Asylum applications the total was exceptionally low last year. An increasing proportion of international protection is quota refugees.

Last year, a total of more than 2,500 asylum applications were lodged, compared with around 3,200 in 2020. As in previous years, Iraqis, Afghans and Somalis applied for the most asylum.

The number of first asylum applications was slightly higher last year than in the previous year.

The decrease in the number of applications was mainly due to a decrease in the number of renewal applications. A confirmatory application is an application for asylum made by an applicant for asylum on receipt of a final decision on an application for asylum made earlier.

Finland’s refugee quota last year was 1,050. 1,091 quota refugees were selected during the year, some of whom were part of the 2020 quota.

Situation The number of asylum seekers in Finland has not been significantly reflected at the Belarusian border. About 40 asylum applications contain references to the Belarusian route.

Last year, 236 Afghan citizens were granted a residence permit on a special humanitarian basis by a government decision. They are not included in asylum statistics. During the evacuation flights, 88 Afghans who sought asylum in Finland also arrived in Finland.

Otherwise, the volatile situation in Afghanistan was not reflected in the number of asylum applications last year. Afghans filed 403 asylum applications throughout the year.