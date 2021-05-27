Immigration Jussi Halla-aho says that immigrants coming to Finland to work “quickly” throw themselves into life with social benefits – HS clarified whether the claim is true

Halla-aho’s argument is supported by a study by the basic Finnish think tank, according to which the employment of those who moved to Finland in search of work is declining quite rapidly. Kela’s statistics on social benefits, on the other hand, give a very different picture.

Teemu Muhonen HS

2:00 | Updated 6:52

Several During the municipal elections, the parties have raised the issue of increasing labor migration as one of the solutions to the economic concerns of municipalities and Finland in general.

Chairman of the Basic Finns Jussi Halla-aho has been in election examinations on various lines. He has said that a large proportion of immigrants who come to Finland for work come to low-paid sectors and become unemployed fairly quickly.