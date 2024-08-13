The tycoon Elon Musk and Republican White House candidate Donald Trump spoke on Monday on the X network about illegal immigration, compared to a “zombie apocalypse,” and the performance of Democratic President Joe Biden.

What had been announced as a conversation “without limits” It started more than half an hour late and many users were unable to listen to it live, in an embarrassing setback.

Musk blamed the delay on “a massive DDOS attack,” a type of cyberattack known as a denial of service attack that exceeds the site’s response capacity.

The exchange was finally able to begin shortly after 8:30 p.m. local time. By 8:50 p.m., the chat had more than a million participants on Trump’s X account.

“This massive attack illustrates the opposition of many people to simply listening to what President Trump has to say,” the tycoon said.

Trump lashes out at illegal immigration

Musk had promised that his exchange would be unscripted and unrestricted, but he touched on topics that are comfortable for the former president, such as “illegal immigration.” who, according to the latter, “saved” his life on July 13, when he was the target of an assassination attempt.

The attack took place during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. A 20-year-old man, later shot dead by police, fired at Trump from a rooftop outside the venue, killing one member of the audience and wounding two others.

Just before being hit in the ear, the former conservative president turned his head to show people a graph that, according to his figures, indicated a significant drop in the number of illegal immigrants arriving during his term in office. “I’m going to sleep with him forever,” he joked on Monday.

In his dialogue with Musk, Trump again promised “the largest deportation in the history” of the United States, amid false claims that the massive influx of migrants during the Biden administration has increased crime.

The conversation also occurred at a time when the vice president and Democratic candidate, Kamala Harris overtakes Trump in voting intentions. According to the average compiled by the website FiveThirtyEight, he is ahead by 2.8 points with a percentage of 46.1%.

If you vote for her you should have your head checked

“If you vote for her you should have your head checked,” Trump said, while Musk said that Democrats were “rewriting history” by making the Democratic candidate appear to be a “moderate” person.

The Republican also used the interview to speculate about a missile defense system based on one currently used by Israel.

Climate change was also part of the exchange between the two billionaires.

“The biggest threat is not global warming, when the ocean will rise by an eighth of an inch in the next 400 years,” the Republican candidate said.

“It’s nuclear warming, because we now have five countries that have significant nuclear power,” Trump explained.

The former president was banned from Twitter after thousands of his supporters stormed the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, but Musk reinstated him when he bought and rebranded the platform the following year.

“This is about so much more than me or my life. We are going to save this country. The country is going down the drain and these people are evil and liars. (…) “They say they’re going to enforce the border and it’s been the worst in history,” Trump said before Musk reinforced his position by stressing that the facts, in his opinion, “speak for themselves.”

Donald Trump’s return to X and Elon Musk’s support

Until now, Trump had not taken control of his former favorite communication channel and continued to use his own platform, Truth Social, for his daily posts.

But a flurry of messages on Monday, including campaign videos and promotion of the interview, signaled a return to X for the presidential hopeful, who is trying to relaunch his campaign after Democrat Kamala Harris entered the race following President Biden’s withdrawal.

Elon Musk, who claimed he used to vote Democrat, has decided to support Trump since the former president was assassinated during a rally last month.

“We are truly at a critical turning point for the country. (…) You are the path to prosperity for the United States and Kamala is the opposite,” he said.

Musk, who is considered the richest person in the world by Forbes magazine, has emerged as a leading voice in American politics but is accused of turning X into a megaphone for right-wing conspiracy theories after buying it.

Musk is one of the Democrats’ staunchest critics, leveraging his more than 194 million followers on X to attack liberal efforts at diversity and inclusion, in addition to constantly targeting the White House’s management of the border with Mexico.

A few hours before Monday’s interview, European Commissioner for Digital Affairs Thierry Breton warned Musk by sending him a letter reminding him of his moderation obligations.

In a provocative message, X’s owner responded with an insulting meme, stating that he would never dare to publish something “so rude and irresponsible.”

The European Union “should mind its own business and not try to interfere in the US presidential election,” added Steven Cheung, a spokesman for Trump.