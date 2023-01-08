On Sunday, Joe Biden begins his first official visit to Mexico, and on its agenda is the issue of record immigration and overdoses recorded in the thousands in the United States with fentanyl, an industrial drug produced by Mexican cartels.
The US President begins his visit to Mexico, Washington’s main partner, at a station in the city of El Paso, in southern Texas, to silence his opponents’ complaints against him by not visiting the common border between the two countries, which extends over 3,100 km, since he assumed the presidency two years ago.
Late Saturday, the president spoke on Twitter about his trip, noting “the need to expand legal pathways for organized immigration,” and saying, “We can do all of this while simultaneously reducing illegal immigration.”
Biden boarded Air Force One on Sunday morning, heading to the first leg of his trip, the Texas border city of El Paso.
On Monday, he will head to Mexico City to meet his Mexican counterpart, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, with whom he will participate on Tuesday in a tripartite summit alongside Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
“Mexico is very suitable for discussing these two acute problems, which have become Biden’s political weaknesses,” said Michael Schefter, director of the Institute for Inter-American Dialogue.
