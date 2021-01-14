Immigration Ikea hires dozens of refugees for its department stores in Finland – “It is a gateway to society,” says Finnish Refugee Council

In the Ikea and Finnish refugee assistance program, a total of about 70 refugees are offered jobs for three months.

Swedish In the coming years, the furniture chain Ikea will offer jobs to dozens of people who have come to Finland as refugees. The company is launching a program with Finnish refugee assistance, the aim of which is to help refugees find employment and become part of Finnish society.

The goal of the Finnish Refugee Council and Ikea is to help a total of about 70 refugees acquire skills and experience that support employment over three years. These persons will be selected from among the participants in the working life coaching project bearing the name of the Refugee Aid Sauma.

To the program has already been attended by two people. They operate in Ikea, Espoo. In the future, the program will also be expanded to the Ikea department stores in Vantaa and Raisio.

“Cooperation with Ikea Finland is significant, as it is a route to society for the participants in the program. The impact of the employment of any refugee is multiplier, and it is of great importance to the whole family and even the communities participating in the program, ”says the Finnish Refugee Aid Public Relations Manager. Katja Mannerström in the bulletin.

All participants in the program will work at the Ikea department store for three months. They can work in an Ikea restaurant and bistro, for example. customer service or warehouse.

According to Ikea, they are paid a salary in accordance with the collective agreement.

“Remuneration is determined on the same principle as for anyone working in a spreadsheet-based remuneration”, Ikea’s communications are reported to Taloussanomat.

Ikean Chief Human Resources Officer Camilla Weurlander says Ikea wants to use the project to “lead the way in promoting diversity in working life”.

“Refugees are in a particularly vulnerable position in the Finnish labor market, for example due to lack of language skills and networks. The aim of our cooperation is to support refugees in acquiring skills and experience that will help them to find employment and thereby adapt to society, ”Weurlander says in a press release.