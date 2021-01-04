Immigration Hundreds still at the mercy of winter on Bosnian-Croatian border – EU pledges additional funding and criticizes local authorities

Some of the residents of the refugee camp that burned under Christmas are still in the sky in harsh winter conditions.

Brussels

Situation The Croatian-Bosnian border deteriorated in early January as some residents of the burned-out refugee camp were still waiting for a new location or shelter in winter conditions.

About 1,200 people Lipa’s camp burned down on the eve. The fire is suspected to have been set on fire by residents. The residents of the camp were dissatisfied with the decision of the International Organization for Migration (IOM) to withdraw from the maintenance of the camp, as it was not intended for winter living. There was no electricity or running water in the camp.

The residents of the camp have come from Pakistan, Bangladesh, Iran and Afghanistan, among others. The majority of Lipa campers are men.

Lipa camp after the fire in late December.­

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell promised over the weekend € 3.5 million in emergency aid to be distributed through international aid organizations. According to Borrell, there are still about 900 people on the outskirts of the burned camp, and an additional 800 people are elsewhere in the area without proper shelter.

The plight of migrants is largely the result of local action. They wanted to be transferred from the Lipa camp to the neighboring town of Bihać. However, local residents opposed the transfer.

According to the Balkan Insight news site, local authorities began erecting new tents in the situation at the burning Lipa camp, but some residents refused to return.

The place on site for its guests According to Bild magazine over the weekend, some residents went on hunger strike. They kept signs that read: ‘We want EU help’ and ‘We are migrants, not criminals’.

Bildille commented on the local director of the migrant organization IOM Mite Zilkovskin according to it, it is a local bureaucratic mess that cannot be blamed on the organization.

“Bosnia and Herzegovina consists of ten provinces. Everyone has their own prime minister and their own justice minister. They can’t reach any agreement. “

Responsible for the EU’s foreign policy communication Peter Stano commented on Monday that Bosnia must take responsibility for the situation.

“A long-term solution is needed. This is also the message that the Bosnian authorities must start behaving like a country aspiring to become an EU country. Human lives cannot be sacrificed to an internal power struggle. ”

Bosnia and Herzegovina has applied for EU membership and received preliminary requirements from the EU Commission to meet the conditions for membership.

Stano recalled that since 2018, the EU has supported Bosnia and Herzegovina’s immigration policy with more than 88 million euros. More than 5,000 people live in EU-backed camps.

“The EU has played its part,” Stano said.

The situation is unacceptable and could have been prevented, Stano added.

The extra money promised by the EU over the weekend will be used to buy blankets and warm clothing, as well as acute mental health support and prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

There are currently about 8,500 migrants or refugees in Bosnia and Herzegovina.