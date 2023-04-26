Wednesday, April 26, 2023
Immigration | Häkkänen to Yle: "If a person works, he is welcome in this country"

April 26, 2023
Immigration | Häkkänen to Yle: “If a person works, he is welcome in this country”

The Coalition and the Basic Finns are currently the most likely future government partners, but immigration divides the parties.

The coalition vice chairman Antti Häkkänen stressed on Tuesday evening to Yle that Finland needs immigration.

“We need people here who work, follow the laws and behave properly. We definitely need more workers in Finland,” said Häkkänen in the evening in A-studio. He justified the need for immigration with economic growth.

Presenter Annika Damström asked if Häkkänen also means workers in low-wage sectors.

“Particularly working people. — If a person works, he is welcome in this country,” Häkkänen answered.

At the convention so there are still fundamental differences with the basic Finns. The Coalition and the Basic Finns are currently the most likely future government partners, but immigration divides the parties.

Tuesday at a press conference government official Petteri Orpo (kok) emphasized, like Häkkänen, that the coalition wants more foreigners to work in Finland.

Chairman of Basic Finns Riikka Purra on the other hand, said that Perussuomalineset demands stricter measures for both humanitarian and work-related immigration. He particularly highlighted immigrants coming to work in low-wage fields and family reunification.

Orpo said on Tuesday that he would try to tell this week with which parties he will proceed to government negotiations.

