Immigration | Finland wants to attract skilled workers from four countries in particular, but according to the authorities, work has been done for only one

Talents are now being attracted to Finland from four countries in particular: India, Brazil, Turkey and Vietnam. On the other hand, attempts to get immigrants from California’s Silicon Valley have gone poorly.

Finland Large-scale work-based immigration has been proposed several times as a solution to the deteriorating dependency ratio and labor shortage. However, there is much less talk about the implementation – that is, about the countries from which large numbers of immigrants can be attracted to Finland.

Finland has four special target countries in the binoculars, experts say. The most important of these countries is India.

“Attracting work-based immigration is the furthest along in India,” says the manager Laura Lindeman From Business Finland’s Work in Finland unit.

Laura Lindeman, head of Business Finland’s Work in Finland unit, says that Finland is marketed as an attractive destination in, for example, universities, startup communities and technology events.

from India Finland has been attracting people since 2019, and now the availability of Indian talent is already considered “excellent” in official language. During this time, 5,800 residence permit applicants have come to Finland from the country. Most of them have been special experts, and the second largest group are students.

However, significantly more newcomers are needed in order to remedy Finland’s labor shortage, sustainability deficit and maintenance ratio in the coming years.

Last week, the technology industry even presented a goal of 1.3 million people moving to Finland for work. Earlier, the CEO of the pension company Varma spoke about the need for 500,000 immigrants Risto Murto. Sanna Marini (sd) the government’s goal has been more moderate: 50,000 work-based immigrants by 2030 and a total of 250,000 by 2050.

“The government’s goals are also tough, even if the numbers are not the wildest,” Lindeman estimates.

How So have experts been concretely attracted in India?

Finland has tried to appear in the media and present itself to experts as a country worth coming to. Finland has been presented at, among other things, universities, startup communities and technology events, explains Lindeman. The number of IT experts who have come to Finland has been relatively large.

“The amount is increasing, but not as much as it should be,” Lindeman admits.

In India, Finland competes with the temptations of other countries, because many other countries also want experts from India.

“The reason is that India has a high level of education and a huge oversupply of talent. India also has the ability to train experts. In addition, there are large companies that send employees abroad,” says the leading expert Katri Niskanen from the Ministry of Labor and the Economy.

According to Katri Niskanen, the leading expert at the Ministry of Labor and Economic Affairs, instead of Silicon Valley residents, Finland should invest in those skilled workers who want to come here.

Niskanen implements the Talent Boost program at the ministry, which promotes the recruitment of an international workforce.

of India in addition, Finland is looking at other countries from which workers could be found in Finland – and where the lure would perhaps sink into the fertile soil.

For example, experts have been attracted from California, but the results have been poor, says Laura Lindeman.

“The welfare state is not attractive to Silicon Valley residents because of taxation and relatively low wage levels. Our good points, such as health care and public education, are not seen as attractive factors there.”

It is also not part of Finnish culture to make red carpets for certain people who are used to special treatment, says Lindeman.

“We should aim to attract people who feel good about Finnish society.”

Like this people are believed to be found in three “top destination countries” in addition to India, which are Brazil, Turkey and Vietnam. The countries are united by a large population, a moderately good level of education, and the fact that Finland could be interesting for those living in the countries, for example from the perspective of quality of life and salary level.

“These countries have the most potential if you think about all target groups of experts,” says Lindeman.

Business Finland has broken down the top countries, analyzing and combining data on both the countries of origin and what Finland’s attractiveness is in the eyes of the newcomers. The analysis includes information on people who have already moved to Finland, the number of experts in different countries, as well as the level of English language skills and digital capabilities.

In addition, it has been examined, for example, how the quality of life, salary level and entrepreneurship here are of interest to potential immigrants and what kind of image Finland has in general in the country. Finland’s export statistics have also been taken into account in the analysis.

Brazil is a large country where there are many skilled workers and, based on the authorities’ analysis, there are no major obstacles to emigration. According to Niskanen, Brazil is really an unwatchable card.

“There are big universities and concentrations of research, development and innovation there,” Niskanen assesses.

The fact that experts from the country have already come to Finland speaks for Vietnam. It promotes further migration. In addition, Finland’s reputation in Vietnam is excellent. However, the competition for talent is fierce.

Like Brazil, Turkey has a lot of experts, but according to the Finnish analysis, there are also a lot of factors pushing the country away. “And the Philippines can’t be ignored when it comes to social security experts. In other respects, the Philippines is not so significant for us so far,” Niskanen assesses.

According to Niskanen, there is still no comprehensive answer to the question of what kind of experts should be attracted to Finland, from which country and in which field.

“We are not that far in the work yet, but we are aiming for it. However, if you are sufficiently skilled, you will be wanted in Finland regardless of the field. In the group of lower-level professional experts, skills shortage areas are emphasized more,” says Niskanen.

Immigrants attraction is different in different groups. In Niskanen’s opinion, instead of attracting skilled professionals, we should talk about paving the way for international recruitment.

“A top coder can work in Finland in English, while work in the military field is difficult without knowing the Finnish language. This can be compensated by education in the country of origin, where the language is taught. State-supported training in the country of origin for the military sector has been created in the EU and Eta regions, and it is planned to be expanded,” says Niskanen.

Finland plans to hire in the future top recruiting countries Talent managers, talent attraction contact persons. Their task is to make the Finnish labor market known and create a network. Has been a Talent manager in India for several years. According to Niskanen, the results can be seen in the large increase in the number of students coming to Finland from the country.

“One Talent manager per country may sound like a little. But this is difficult to do on a business trip basis, because you have to be able to swim in the structures there,” Niskanen reminds.

Other things are being done. Te-toimisto has recently started offering international recruitment advice to companies, and Business Finland has opened the Work in Finland website, which also presents the concrete job situation in Finland.

“These are concrete big steps, even though it might not sound like it,” says Lindeman.

You have to try and see what works, says Katri Niskanen.

“It can be frankly admitted that, with the exception of India, we are in the early stages of attraction.”

Before hand it is known that immigration varies greatly depending on the country of entry. According to statistics more than half of the Estonian men who have already moved to the capital region work in construction, while the largest employer of men of Chinese background is the accommodation and catering sector. Immigration is also gendered: one in five of those who immigrated from Britain is a woman, while five out of six of those who came from Thailand are women.

Employment also varies. The highest employment rate is among people of Estonian and Swedish background, and the lowest among people from Iraq, Somalia and Afghanistan.

Simply put, you can say that employment improves the longer one stays in the country.

“Experts follow experts, money follows experts, investments follow experts”, says Lindeman. It’s a rule of thumb for him.

To Finland coming is not always easy. According to Lindeman, the first bottleneck is Finland’s landscape. Contrary to what we have thought, Finland and its success in happiness rankings are not known.

Finland’s attraction work now starts with increasing recognition. Lindeman emphasizes that the success of work-based immigration requires the functioning of the entire chain.

“Finland must be attractive, immigration and recruitment must work in the same way as official services, work must be found for the newcomer’s spouse and the children must be sent to daycare,” Lindeman lists.

“If we talk about people’s change, then we have to talk about society as a whole. Every part of the chain must work. The key question in the end, however, is whether employers actually recruit.”

In recruiting money is also needed, Niskanen reminds.

“You have to have a vision, of course, but a lot depends on money. You can’t get your foot in the door if you don’t have money,” says Niskanen.

He reminds that the most important thing is, however, what happens to the newcomer in Finland.

“If there is discrimination, racist treatment, or otherwise things are tight in working life and society, that word gets around. Then it doesn’t matter what the attraction work has been done.”

According to Lindeman, Finland is lagging behind others in attitudes, way of thinking and employers’ readiness to recruit from abroad.

“We don’t have history or know-how here, and we don’t trust the know-how that exists outside of Finland,” says Lindeman.

Studies also show that the current position of immigrants in Finland differs from that of the native population. For example, the income level is lower and political activity weaker.

In 2021 Just under 470,000 of Finland’s population had a foreign background, or 8.5 percent. Finnish background is counted if at least one of the parents was born in Finland. If the idea of ​​1.3 million work-based immigrants presented by the technology industry were to come true, about one in four people in the country would have a foreign background.

“Now there is a different mood than before in promoting work-based immigration. We can achieve results, and there is no other option,” says Katri Niskanen.

“I believe that as the skill shortage worsens, people will change their behavior to be more open, and good change will sprout from that.”