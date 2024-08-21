Immigration|The government’s policy is driving away immigrants and companies, believes Garry Parker, the president of the chamber of commerce. According to him, without them, Finland is on its way to bankruptcy.

Finland the image of the country deteriorates in the eyes, warns a person striving to promote international business Garry Parker.

Parker is the founder and chairman of the Association of British and Commonwealth Chambers of Commerce in Finland. The association aims to promote the business activities of the countries in Finland.

The extortions on immigration planned by the government have also received criticism from other representatives of the business world reproaches lately.

You have been eliminated in the opinion round at least the plan is to enshrine in law that an unemployed immigrant must leave the country if a new job is not found in three or six months.

Prime Minister Petteri Orpo (Kok) defended the three-month rule most recently this week.

Until now, the Finnish Immigration Service has not actively monitored whether someone who has been in the country with a worker’s permit remains unemployed. The cancellation of the permit has also not been processed until unemployment has lasted three months.

Parker agrees with the objections and fires even harder on the subject without sparing his words.

“The current government is the weakest pro-business government I’ve ever seen,” says 53-year-old Parker.

“I’m sorry Finland, you have a terrible government.”

The chamber of commerce association represented by Parker offers various business promotion and development services, such as support for starting operations in a new industry or geographic market area. In addition, it says that it helps, for example, in obtaining financing.

In addition, the association organizes export promotion trips to and from Britain and the countries of the Commonwealth of Nations. More than 50 Finnish companies are members of the association.

The greater part of international technical experts found the immigration debate in Finland to be worrying, while the Technical Academics professional organization and the Union of Engineers they asked about it in the spring.

According to Parker, the problem is not a single legal project, but the extensive tightening of immigration and labor policies included in the government program.

Finland is now generally sending the wrong message to the world, he says.

Even those decisions that do not necessarily affect the employee with a higher education personally may be suspicious.

Integration is not made difficult by the language barrier, but by structural racism and an exclusionary attitude, says Parker.

Based on his circle of acquaintances, many are fed up.

If Finland pursues a racist and anti-immigrant policy, companies and employees will be disappointed, Parker believes.

“We don’t want to be like Hungary, do we?” he asks.

“These types of neo-fascists or extreme right-wingers should not be allowed to drag Finland down like the Lapua movement did in the 1930s. Because that’s the direction we’re going in.”

“ “If Finland bites the hand that feeds us, we will withdraw.”

To himself the cowering earth will be shriveled, Parker warns.

According to Parker, foreign companies employ so many that he, as one of their representatives, can talk about Finnish politics.

There are also tens of thousands of citizens of Britain and its Commonwealth of Nations, i.e. mainly the former subsidiary countries, in Finland, he reminds. According to Parker, without them, Finland is “on the way to bankruptcy”.

“If Finland bites the hand that feeds us, we will withdraw.”

Before that, the decisions should be challenged to the last, Parker encourages. If the legal projects are carried through, they can still be challenged through the courts, also internationally.

“We who are going to stay here will fight.”

Finland needs immigrants, says Parker. He remembers his late mother-in-law, who was from Vyborg. “He always said that Finland was much more international in his youth.”

Parker sees especially the handprint of basic Finns in the immigration policy, to which the entire government is committed.

He wonders, for example, how convicted of incitement against a national group Jussi Halla-aho can act as speaker of the parliament.

Still, no party receives special praise from the opposition either. In fact, according to him, there hasn’t been a good enough government in Finland for at least 25 years, even though individual politicians have known their business about him.

The Finnish business world has also objected to what Parker thinks are too impulsive actions.

According to Parker, the fault of the current government is that it does not treat foreigners and Finns equally. Actually, he dreams that the business world would be regulated as little as possible and that the public sector would be further privatized.

British Parker was originally brought to Finland by his Finnish girlfriend, who is now his wife. Parker says that he has lived in Finland for the past 17 years, but emigration is not an excluded option, according to him.

The children are already grown, so the couple could just as well move to Canada or Britain.

Parker would like to encourage especially young people who are considering leaving Finland to stay. However, for that, positive stories about the country would be needed, and now, according to him, there are hardly any.

“Because it’s pretty miserable in Finland at the moment [Finland sucks].”