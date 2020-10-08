Immigration Finland seeks compromise on new EU immigration package – Minister Ohisalo: “No one can get their positions through as such”

On Thursday, the interior ministers of the member states of the European Union held the first discussion on the new EU immigration package.

European On Thursday, EU interior ministers discussed for the first time the European Commission’s new proposal to reform EU-wide asylum policy. The Commission published its proposal at the end of September.

By Christmas, the German EU presidency would like a political agreement on three core issues in the package: the EU’s relationship with its countries of origin, concerted action at the borders and solidarity between member states.

A particularly difficult part is the shared responsibility for which the Commission has developed a mandatory solidarity mechanism. In a situation of pressure or crisis, a Member State must already take in asylum seekers internally or commit to assisting another Member State in return. Hungary, Poland and the Czech Republic have already had time to knock out the package.

Finland represented by the Minister of the Interior in a video conference Maria Ohisalo (green) did not want to comment on the behavior of Hungary, Poland and the Czech Republic at the Ministerial Conference. However, Ohisalo said that many countries supported the German idea.

“Quite a number of speakers were able to read the general acceptance that this proposed package is the basis for negotiations.”

Ohisalo points out that the Commission’s proposal is the biggest opening in the field since 2016, when previous negotiations on the development of immigration policy ran aground.

“The importance is huge for the EU as a whole. No Member State will be able to fully understand its own positions as such. “

Ohisalo also points out that the package can always be criticized, but “then the situation should be developed into something else”. According to Ohisalo, good ideas and openings have been expected for years. The current package has been prepared in close co-operation with various Member States.

“If there is anything to criticize, it can be said that you have had a place to influence this at an earlier stage,” Ohisalo says.

Ohisalon several details are still open and clarifications have been requested from the Commission. For example, it is unclear exactly how the new border procedure would work.

The intention is that those arriving at the border could be divided into a traditional asylum procedure or a new border procedure. The new procedure would be an accelerated route for newcomers who are unlikely to be granted asylum. The affairs of these entrants should be dealt with in the vicinity of the border within a maximum of 12 weeks. It is unclear whether entrants should be confined to separate centers during processing.

“At present, there is no such thing in use in Finland, and it is expected what the Commission will outline about this. The border procedure does not remove the right to apply for asylum, and member states will continue to have an obligation to process applications in an appropriate manner, ”Ohisalo reminds.

The Finnish government intends to outline its position on the package in the coming weeks.

“Finland is ready for open, flexible and compromise-based discussions on the basis of the Commission’s proposal. We support finding a solution, ”says Ohisalo.

Commission the focus of the immigration proposal is on returns, where, according to Ohisalo, there is much to be gained in cooperation with other member states.

“No Member State can say that they have been completely successful in their returns, and few have done very well. This is where European cooperation will be needed. “

The Commission’s proposal is a major package of laws aimed at harmonizing the reception and placement of people entering the EU illegally. This means around 140,000 people a year, the majority of whom arrive by sea in the EU’s southern member states.