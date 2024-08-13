Immigration | “Finland is driving out of the country exactly those who are making economic growth here” – Strong criticism from the technology sector for decision-makers

Immigration|More than 80 percent of the tech experts disagreed with the statement that Finland will be a better place for immigrants in five years.

Immigration The social debate about the issue worries international experts in the field of technology in Finland, according to a survey conducted by the Finnish Academy of Technology (TEK) and the Engineers’ Association.

Almost 90 percent of those who responded to the survey consider Finland’s immigration debate to be worrying.

Also, the international experts hardly have any faith in the situation changing. More than 80 percent of the respondents disagreed with the statement that Finland will be a better place for immigrants in five years.

Slightly more than half (52 percent) of the international technology experts who responded to the survey would recommend Finland as a place to live and work for a foreigner.

The survey was conducted in April to union members who had declared English as their language of business, and the survey collected more than a thousand responses. The margin of error for the results is about 2–3 percentage points, says the Union of Engineers.

The majority of the respondents work in Finland at least in specialist positions in a permanent employment relationship and have lived here for several years. The majority of respondents have a relationship or family in Finland. 85 percent would like to stay in Finland permanently or for a longer period of time.

“The situation is unsustainable. Finland is driving out of the country the very people who are going to make the future economic growth here. It’s pointless for the decision-makers to say nice things in their speeches if the Finnish reality appears to foreigners to be so untrustworthy,” says TEK’s Director of Public Relations Juhani Nokela in the bulletin.

From the defendants were asked if they have experienced discrimination in recruitment situations. A good 40 percent of both men and women reported that they had experienced discrimination. The reasons given were, for example, insufficient Finnish language and the fact that degrees and work experience obtained outside of Finland are not valued in the local labor market. Experts from Africa and Asia had the most experiences of discrimination.

“With good English language skills, you have to be able to catch up with work. Employers must offer Finnish language instruction, which helps integration into Finland to be the most successful. Using anonymous recruitment would also certainly reduce unconscious discrimination,” says TEK’s Nokela.

After getting a job, many foreigners find their situation easier. More than 60 percent of the respondents said that they always or often receive equal treatment with native Finns at the workplace. More than half said their situation at work was stable.

Two thirds of the respondents felt that they were very well or well integrated into Finnish society.

Also it is difficult for growth entrepreneurs to take root in Finland, said the Nepalese Santos Mehta In an interview with HS in July. Mehta trained as an engineer in Finland and founded a startup that developed new technology and successfully raised hundreds of thousands of euros in venture funding.

In June, the Finnish Immigration Service (Migri) decided to deport Mehta back to his home country of Nepal. It considered that there were no conditions to extend his residence permit.