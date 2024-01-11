Immigration | Finland deports a woman with two degrees and a job – In the background, a mistake in the past

Kulwinder Kaur from India has graduated as a chef in Finland. Now he is being deported to his former homeland.

Indian Kulwinder Kaur will be deported from the country on Thursday. The fate of a woman who also completed her degrees in Finland tells a lot about the difficult questions of immigration policy.

Thursday Kulwinder Kaur is deported to his former homeland of India. Two chef degrees completed in Finland and the position of foreman in a factory producing Indian food were not enough.

Kaur completed her degree in Varia vocational college in Vantaa and the second one in Stad vocational and adult college. He has an employment contract, according to which a job awaits him and a monthly salary of 3,560 euros.