Immigration Experts in the field of technology are attracted to Finland to “try Finnishness for 90 days”, but is it then as easy to stay in the country with a residence permit as promised?

However, it is not uncomplicated due to bureaucracy. The 90-day program is also limited to visa-free stays. Helsinki Business Hub has promised to help the selected with residence permit applications.

Would you change 90 days for the Helsinki Metropolitan Area to test Finnishness? There are projects for that too, and there seems to be a stalemate: more than 5,300 people from all over the world have applied for the 15 places offered.

The project has also received attention in foreign media. Among other things, the British newspaper The Guardian On December 25, it reported that Finland is attracting foreign technology experts, investors and entrepreneurs with the 90 Days as a Finn program.

The program is the handwriting of Helsinki Business Hub.

“International competition for skilled professionals is fierce, so we need to be original,” says Director of Marketing and Communications Johanna Huurre says The Guardian in an interview.

Huurre tells HS by phone that the purpose of the project is to bring Finland to the lists of companies planning to expand to Europe and to the information of top experts and international investors.

“The shortage of technology experts in Finland is large and growing. Moreover, with the corona pandemic and the remote world, the location of the workplace no longer matters so much. Finland as a stable and secure country is a good option for companies. ”

With the program experts from the United States, Canada and Britain are attracted to Finland. According to Frost, 30 percent of the applicants are in the first two.

The application period was from November 4 to 10. December. According to Huurte, the purpose is to select well-networked applicants who could, among other things, attract more experts to Finland. The first participants in the program are expected to arrive in February-March.

Helsinki Business Hub arranges everything necessary for visitors, such as an apartment and day care or school for the children of the family. The chosen ones pay their own costs. In addition, after two weeks of quarantine, a tailor-made program is organized for the selected, from getting to know Finland to networking events.

Why Finnishness is introduced for just 90 days?

“During that time, we have time to look at what kind of country Finland is, and we have time to build the necessary network to grow our business,” says Huurre.

In addition, the horizontal cup weighs in the fact that 90 days is the limit for a visa-free stay. For example, a citizen of the United States, Canada or the United Kingdom can be visa-free in Finland and the Schengen area for 90 days at a time for a period of 180 days.

If you want to stay longer, Helsinki Business Hub has promised to help those selected with their residence permit applications.

“It means, among other things, helping to make the process go smoothly and that the application includes all the necessary attachments.”

A residence permit could be, for example, a residence permit for a specialist.

" Without a residence permit, the right to work ends after three months at the latest.

In Finland there has long been talk of bringing in international top talent. However, it is not uncomplicated precisely because of bureaucracy.

For example, Silicon Valley’s leading technology influencer Caterina Fake and a serial entrepreneur Jyri Engeström In an interview with HS in mid – December, Fake and his daughter told about the difficulty of obtaining a residence permit from Finland.

Finnish Immigration Service According to (Migri), special experts include, for example, IT specialists and university graduates who come to Finland for a task that requires special professional skills.

Those who have entered the country without a visa can already work at the application stage, but without a residence permit, the right to work ends after three months at the latest.

It would be a good idea to set aside at least one month for the application process before the end of the visa waiver, says the director of the business area. Marja Toivonen About the migraine.

The restriction of this permit is that the applicant’s employer or principal must be a company operating in Finland or registered in Finland. For the same reason, Fake was not, in his own words, granted a residence permit for a specialist.

“The application had been rejected because there was no Finnish employer. Of course, we have a company in Finland, but according to the authority, it should have been a technology company, ”Engeström told HS.

You can also apply for a residence permit as an entrepreneur or growth entrepreneur, but these permits do not allow you to work in Finland before obtaining the permit.

But why would anyone want to try Finnishness?

According to Huurte, the balance of work and life is especially attractive to Finland.

“But yes, there are also business reasons for coming to Finland, for example, there are a lot of high-quality startups for investors in Finland.”

The Guardian news mentions that Finland is already for the third year in a row the happiest country in the world.

In addition, the magazine says that applicants to Finland are also attracted to public health care, parental leave, closeness to nature and the way the Finnish government has handled the coronavirus pandemic.

Business Finland Marketing Manager Joonas Halla tells The Guardian that companies have noticed, among other things, a relatively low rate of corona deaths worldwide.

“From a business perspective, it helps build trust, and it’s vital.”