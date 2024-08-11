Yeah intends to leave his country and enter the United States legally, for example through asylum status, You need to make an appointment through the CBP One app. Due to the long waiting times, there are many doubts regarding the use of this platform, which is why a TikToker, a migration specialist, claimed to know which are the ports of entry that offer the greatest possibilities.

According to the criteria of

It should be remembered that the app of the United States Customs and Border Protection Office (CBP) is currently the only tool available for migrants to obtain an appointment with immigration authorities and that your case be evaluated by the corresponding authorities.

Although US authorities have assured that they have carried out a series of updates to be able to grant appointments to those who have been requesting them for the longest time, Many migrants have reported that they continue to wait near ports of entry.

Considering the above, through the profile on TikTok @emigrante2, it was mentioned that those who are waiting for an appointment should know what are the points where most interviews take place.

The user recalled that There are eight points on the US border where migrants can go for an interview. before immigration authorities. Four of them are in Texas, two in California and one in Arizona.

According to the tiktoker, using information from the University of Texas, this is the number of appointments each port of entry designates daily:

Brownsville: 380 appointments daily.

Hidalgo: 195 daily appointments.

Laredo: 55 daily appointments.

Eagle Pass: 60 daily appointments.

Paso del Norte: 200 daily visits.

Nogales: 100 appointments daily.

Calexico: 75 appointments daily.

San Ysidro: 385 daily appointments.

However, the migration expert made a clarification. Although in the ports of entry where the highest number of appointments are granted It would seem that there are greater opportunities, the reality is that They are also the points where more people are waiting.

Where are you most likely to get an appointment according to CBP?

Even though it exists information regarding the average number of appointments each port of entry provides daily, It is important to know what the authorities say about this.

CBP has emphasized that The number of appointments granted varies according to factors such as the available infrastructure. at ports of entry and the ability of immigration officers to process cases.

He also explained that The first appointments are given to those who registered unsuccessfully the day before; subsequently to those who have been waiting the longest; and finally another percentage is given at random.

Based on the above, the number of appointments may vary and In many cases it will be necessary to wait for weeks or months before being able to meet with the authorities. Therefore, the only recommendation that CBP provides is to continue trying.