Monday, May 29, 2023
Immigration | Every country wants top talent like Himadri Majumdar. Now he tells why he wanted to stay in Finland and what he should learn from it.

May 29, 2023
Immigration | Every country wants top talent like Himadri Majumdar. Now he tells why he wanted to stay in Finland and what he should learn from it.

Researcher Himadri Majumdar moved to Finland 19 years ago with his wife and baby. Last year, he founded a startup that aims to revolutionize the manufacturing of quantum computers. Now Majumdar tells why he wanted to stay in Finland and what he should learn from it.

Founded by Himadri Majumdar, Semiqon develops silicon-based quantum chips. The startup has an office space in Otaniemi, Espoo, in one of the buildings of Aalto University. Picture: Mika Ranta / HS

Immigration has been one of the pain points of the government negotiations. There is still a group that is suitable for everyone: the international experts.

We want more of them in Finland. But it’s still not enough. The top academics attracted here should also be persuaded to stay in Finland, and that is a problem.

