Immigration Eva: The low employment of immigrant women is inherited from their children

The position of the mother affects the success of the daughters in particular. The employment rate of mothers is lower in Finland than in Sweden, Norway and Denmark.

Immigrant women low labor market status is being passed on to their children, estimates the Business Delegation Eva. According to Eva, the position of a mother affects the success of daughters in particular.

Low employment weakens the integration of immigrant women into society and at the same time erodes the carrying capacity of public finances, Eva recalls.

“Finland’s passive unemployment security and home care allowance seem to be the reasons for the particularly low employment of immigrant women compared to other Nordic countries,” writes Evan economist. Sanna Kurronen in its report The Trap of Immigrant Women.

The employment rate of immigrant women is clearly lower in Finland than in Sweden, Norway and Denmark.

According to him, a particularly problematic situation for immigrant women is home care support, which allows a child to be cared for at home until the age of three. Immigrants use home care support more often and for longer than the native population.

There is no equal length of care leave in the Nordic control countries.

Low maternal employment affects immigrants from Russia, Somalia, Afghanistan, Iraq, China and Vietnam from the countries studied. Women who come to Finland from other Nordic countries or the EU have a significantly higher employment rate.

Fin argues that, in addition to the abolition of home care allowances, other means of improving the employment of immigrant women should be used. For example, the integration plan has already been shown to improve the academic performance of migrant children.

Integration could also guide women more strongly into working life. Studies have shown that private sector wage subsidies are a viable employment measure for immigrants.

“Finnish society is based on the fact that all able-bodied adults work. Immigrants cannot be an exception, ”says Kurronen.