Immigration | Espoo is now absorbing wealthy experts from India

Wealthy technology professionals from India are flocking to Espoo. There are even more of them in the city’s growing immigrant population.

To Espoo highly educated technology professionals from India are now arriving. Last year, Indians accounted for eight percent of all foreigners in Espoo, according to the 2022 results of the integration program of the city of Espoo.

About a third of the Indians living in Finland live in Espoo.

The situation has also been noticed in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Consular Officer Jussi Tanner told in June to HS that one hundred residence permit applications are received from India per day. A year ago, the corresponding number was 28.

Espoo in the city, the arrival of Indian experts is considered a very positive thing. The city also expects that development will continue in the same direction.

The main reason for Indians moving to Espoo is jobs in the technology sector, the head of immigration affairs for the city of Espoo Teemu Haapalehto tells. According to him, most of those who moved to the city are Indian men working in the technology sector and their family members.

Haapalehto says chain migration is the second reason: Indians who immigrate to the country attract more Indians after them when the word about moving to Finland spreads.

Indians along with it, tax revenues also flow to Espoo. According to the integration program, the median income of Indian men who lived in Finland for less than five years was more than 64,000 euros per year, while the median of the entire population is around 36,000 euros.

Due to the labor shortage, companies are also more interested in foreign labor, says Haapalehto. In terms of employment, he considers it important to get foreign labor to Finland.

“According to many business representatives, getting a skilled workforce is a growth bottleneck for companies, or threatens to become one. For Espoo and especially for Finland, it’s a bad thing if we don’t get enough workers for such places.”

Espoo seems to be of interest to people from other countries than India at the moment. Last year, Espoo’s foreign-speaking population grew by more than 7,000 people.

At the beginning of 2023, there were 66,730 foreign language speakers in the city, which is 22 percent of all Espoo residents. On the other hand, up to 30 percent of the fall 2022 first-graders spoke a foreign language. 87 percent of the population growth in Espoo as a whole comes from the growth of the foreign-speaking population.

A foreigner according to Haapalehto, getting labor to Finland mainly depends on the companies’ own initiative and willingness. Rather, he sees the city’s role in how to get people to enjoy themselves and stay in the city.

For families, the provision of early childhood education and education services for children becomes more important. For example, residents of Indian background who moved to Espoo want international schools for their children above all.

The city has also tried to organize employment services, where the spouses of those who have moved to the country are also supported in finding a job that matches their skills.

In total, the number of international experts, managers and special experts is growing at an annual rate of 10 percent in Espoo.