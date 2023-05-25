Immigration | Eastern Finland Police: The number of applications for temporary protection is increasing

Eastern Finland’s police have received 620 applications for temporary protection this year.

Temporary the number of protection applications has increased rapidly in Eastern Finland, informs the Eastern Finland police. During the last two weeks, approximately 70 protection applications have been sent per week.

The amount is much more than normal. According to the police, on average, about 25 applications are received every week.

“The increase in the number of applications was expected due to the seasonal labor demand in the operating area,” says the crime commissioner Matti Pitkänen In the bulletin of the Eastern Finland police.

Thousands of seasonal Ukrainian agricultural workers come to Finland every year, for example as berry pickers.

The applications of seasonal workers arriving from Ukraine are currently submitted to obtain both protection and the right to work, crime commissioner Pitkänen says in the press release.

This year, a total of 620 applications for temporary protection have come to the police in Eastern Finland. In total, during the war that Russia started in Ukraine last spring, 5,422 applications for temporary protection have been submitted to the police in Eastern Finland.