Immigration | Due to the Russian attack, there are more people in the reception system in Finland than ever before

Finland the reception system has more customers than ever before. A total of 37,000 people are covered by the system, says the Finnish Immigration Service (Migri) in the bulletin.

Before this, according to Migri, the largest number of people in the reception system was in 2015, when more than 32,000 asylum seekers arrived in Finland.

The reason for the congestion in the reception system is the war in Ukraine. By last Thursday, Ukrainians fleeing the Russian invasion had submitted a total of 35,074 applications for temporary protection.

A significant part of those who apply for and receive temporary protection are children with their mothers. About a third of those who came to Finland from Ukraine are children.

Bridge there are currently 77 reception centers, their branch offices and service points for private accommodation, as well as eight juvenile units operating in Finland. Before the Russian invasion, there were 20 reception centers and seven juvenile units in Finland.

Everyone who applied for or received temporary protection is registered at a reception center, even if they live in private or municipality-provided accommodation. The majority, or approximately 65 percent, of those who have applied for or received temporary protection currently live elsewhere than in the reception center.

Those who have applied for temporary protection in Finland can receive, for example, healthcare and social services from the reception center. The reception center also provides information, guidance and advice.

Temporarily 33,480 conservation decisions have been made in Migris, the release states. About 95 percent of applicants have received a decision on their application.

Almost all decisions on temporary protection are positive. 33,231 positive decisions have been made, says Migri.

Negative decisions have also been made somewhat, but all those who received a negative decision are non-Ukrainian citizens. Also, a small number of applications have expired after the applicant canceled his application.

“There has been more weekly variation in the number of applications for temporary protection in the summer than in the spring, but on a monthly basis, the numbers have remained more or less the same since May. The weekly number of applications has varied between less than 700 and 1,400 applications, on average about 4,500 applications are submitted each month,” says the director of the asylum unit Antti Lehtinen in the bulletin.