Immigration Denmark intends to reduce the share of “non-Westerners” in the population of poor areas

The authorities are abandoning the use of the word ghetto in defining residential areas.

Denmark intends to reduce the number of “non-Westerners” in poor residential areas by reforming legislation. The country’s Social Democratic government said this on Wednesday.

However, according to the news agency AFP, the government’s draft bill no longer refers to residential areas made up of low-income minorities as ghettos.

In practice, these are immigrant suburbs.

Ministry of the Interior suggests that a reform of the law on ‘parallel societies’ could limit the proportion of residents of ‘non-Western origin’ to a maximum of 30% in each residential area. The goal would be achieved within ten years.

The bill is expected to be passed, although the timetable for consideration is not yet known, AFP says. The proposal follows the line taken by Denmark for several years to reduce the number of immigrants.

One party after another has moved in favor of the right-wing populist Objectives of the Danish People’s Party. Tightening immigration is also supported by the Social Democrats, who became prime minister in 2019 Mette Frederiksen, which has stated that the party ‘s goal is “Zero asylum seekers”.

Minister of the Interior Arch Dybvad Bekin according to the excessive proportion of non-Western residents in the residential area increases the risk of the emergence of religious and cultural minority communities, AFP says. By this, Bek means the threat of segregation of residential areas.

In his statement, Bek mentions that the controversial ghetto word previously used to describe minority communities is being removed from the law being reformed.

“The term ghetto is misleading. I think it overshadows the large amount of work that needs to be done in these residential areas, ”Bek has said, according to AFP.

Ghetto in Denmark, areas with more than a thousand inhabitants, more than half of the population of which are “non-Western”, are currently legally allowed. In addition, at least two of a total of four other conditions must be met.

Under these conditions, an area with 40% of its inhabitants unemployed can be called a ghetto. In addition, more than 60% of the region’s 39-50-year-olds lack secondary education. Crime is three times more common than the national average, and residents ’gross earnings are 55 percent lower than the local average.

December according to the data, 15 Danish residential areas meet the requirements of the ghetto definition, and 25 other areas have to fall into the same category.

In these areas, offenses are punished twice as severely as elsewhere, and day care is mandatory for children over one year of age at the risk of losing family benefits.

In addition, the share of rental housing must be limited to 40% of the occupied housing stock by 2030.

Danish immigration policy is the strictest in Europe.

Of the country’s 5.8 million inhabitants, 11 percent have a foreign background. 58 percent of this population comes from outside the West, AFP says, based on Denmark’s own statistics.

Last year, 1,547 people applied for asylum in Denmark, which was the least since the late 1990s. The coronavirus pandemic had an impact on the number of applications.

Last year, 1,275 asylum applications were submitted to the Finnish Immigration Service.