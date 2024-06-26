Houston.- The murder of a 12-year-old Houston girl, who was found last week in the city drain after being strangled, was a horrible crime.

Investigators then arrested two Venezuelan migrants and accused them of killing the girl, Jocelyn Nungaray.

The second of the two appeared in court this Tuesday, both of them were set on bail of 10 million dollars.

Unexpectedly, the murder, which devastated a Houston family, became the latest flashpoint in the immigration debate, which has been led by Republicans and immigration opponents and has drawn a direct line between the crime and President Biden’s border policies.

Gov. Greg Abbott of Texas urged the death penalty for those responsible for the murder, adding that Jocelyn “would be alive right now if Biden had enforced immigration laws at the border.”

Senator Ted Cruz of Texas agreed with that and so did former President Donald J. Trump.

Trump mentioned Jocelyn’s name in a speech in Washington over the weekend, suggesting the murder could resurface during Thursday’s presidential debate, which is expected to include immigration as a central issue.

“Those monsters should never have come to our country and if I become president again, they will never be in our country,” Trump said.

A White House spokesman did not mention the immigration status of the men charged in this case in a statement about the murder.

“Anyone found guilty of this heinous and shocking crime must pay for it, to the fullest extent of the law.”

Even in New York City, which is Democratic, police officials this year suggested that the arrival of large numbers of migrants, including those transported in trucks paid for by Texas, has generated a “wave of crimes perpetrated by migrants.” ”.

Despite the number of high-profile cases, however, studies have found that migrants commit fewer crimes than legal residents.