In 2019, in France, the number of foreigners placed in administrative detention centers (CRA) increased by 23% compared to 2018. The time they were imprisoned increased by 40%. More than half of these detainees, finally expelled, are so despite not being subject to any expulsion order decided by a judge. They are locked up under the Dublin regulation, one of the main links in European migration policy. In addition, more and more children are forced to live behind the bars of the CRAs. This is what reveals the report on detention in 2019 published on Tuesday, September 22, the five associations which, within these centers, defend the rights of the people who are detained there. David Rohi, head of the detention center at Cimade, warns about the repressive drift and the trivialization of the confinement of foreigners by the French state.

Number of people locked up, length of detention, infringement of rights, all the elements of your report are on the rise. What conclusions do you draw from it?

David Rohi: Also remarkable increase in the number of places and the creation of four new administrative detention centers. In 2019, the government practiced a policy of hyper-repression at all – confinement. These deprivations of liberty are used in the context of expulsion procedures but not only. We saw this during the period of confinement during which no expulsion was possible. They are part of a punitive logic which is added to many violations of the rights of people and illegal practices assumed. A third of those placed in detention are finally released by a judge. We have seen children being deported without being accompanied by parents. Legal hearings by videoconference are also increasing. Under the pretext of the state of health emergency, we have even seen it take place in detention centers. Which is scandalous because these are not places where the Ministry of Justice exercises its authority. They belong to the Interior. The State is thus in the process of installing an exceptional justice system specially reserved for foreigners in the process of expulsion.

This year, in the CRAs, we have also witnessed several hunger strike movements. What is the symptom of?

David Rohi: The climate of tension and violence has been very strong since the implementation of the latest reforms. Detainees do not support the lengthening of the period of confinement which has doubled. We are facing big psychological problems. Three people committed suicide in detention in 2019. This is unprecedented and should alert us.

Your report mentions the case of 264 children placed in CRAs, in mainland France, although they declared to be minors. How is it possible ?

David Rohi: Concerning minors, as soon as the administration has any doubts about the age or the teenager sees the papers he provided questioned, the system no longer protects them. The machine is made for locked up and expelled. In 2019, we managed to get some out by managing to establish their minority when they were already in detention. Nothing is planned to take the time for a real assessment of their age and they are regularly locked up with adults and some even expelled. This is often the case with those who at one point in their exile journey were forced to lie about their age by declaring themselves of age. It doesn’t matter if they lied or not. If they are children, the system should protect them no matter what.

You also indicate that more than 14% of people placed in detention leave prison directly. Is detention not normally linked to the prison system?

David Rohi: In fact, yes. Prison and detention work together now. A foreign person under the deportation procedure at the border should not have to be detained. The administration should have managed its situation for its release. It should also be noted that more and more people are locked up after refusing to board the plane scheduled for their deportation. The new fact with the health situation is that we see people being imprisoned for refusing a Covid-19 test. To be admitted by the country to which they are referred, people must have taken the test. Those who refuse are condemned for obstructing the removal measure. We finally set up a repressive system aimed at putting pressure on these people to accept an intrusive medical act. It is against the law. Proof that the system is capable of going very far to achieve deportation. It is impossible to appeal to an administrative decision when you are in prison. However, some could assert real rights. The system is also in full deviation. Christophe Castaner, at the time Minister of the Interior, had declared that he could not leave “these people outside”, about foreign people released from prison. He considered, thus, arbitrarily that although having served their sentence, they remained dangerous and therefore to be locked up, without intervention of justice. This is not the function of retention. The same goes for the dismantling of makeshift camps. The aim is to make unwanted people invisible.

You also note that “the dublines” are more and more numerous to be locked up in the CRAs. Here too, is administrative detention deviated from its legal function?

David Rohi: The number of locked up dublins has doubled compared to 2018. It is also those who are the most distant. These are people who are expelled without a judge’s control, without any guarantee that their rights have been respected at the time of their arrest or during their detention. Concerning them, we are faced with the dysfunctions of the European system which require people to be taken from one country to another for lack of solidarity between states. There are, moreover, among the dublines many children expelled with their families, in the early morning, in order to avoid the intervention of judges or associative support. And this without consideration for the psychological consequences that may result. The dublines are the only category of people who are detained without being subject to any deportation procedure. It is a serious deviation from the system which introduces the idea that anyone could be locked up for study of their administrative situation. Locking up strangers is something that is becoming commonplace.

Interview by Emilien Urbach