Within the multiple ways for Foreigners come to the United States and settle in to live there, one of them is immigration by adoption. This mechanism allows a US citizen adopts a minor from another country. This process, which can be carried out using two different forms depending on the circumstances, has very simple requirements that enable the process to begin.

Formally referred to as “immigration through adoption or international adoption“, this process benefits foreign minors with the possibility of being adopted by a US citizen, according to the official website of the Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS). If the procedure is approved, the child will be under the care of her legal guardian and will legally reside in the North American country.

How immigration by adoption works in the United States

Immigration through adoption It can be carried out through the Hague process, which applies to children located in countries that are part of the Hague International Adoption Convention, and the orphan process, which applies to minors who are not part of the aforementioned countries or who They lost their parents.

In the case of the first method, the requirements for the US applicant are: to be a citizen and habitual resident of the United States and to be at least 25 years old when submitting Form I-800A and Form I-800, the two required for the process. For their part, the minor must be under sixteen years of age and have been correctly evaluated and approved by their country of origin for this mechanism.

Immigration by adoption allows minors to be adopted by United States citizens

The same requirements apply in the case of orphaned children, where it is also necessary to demonstrate the condition of orphanhood. In both cases, the applicant must process the adoption after having submitted the corresponding form. It is also worth noting that for non-citizen residents there are similar tools under the name “family-based petition process.”