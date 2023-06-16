Immigration boosted the growth of the resident population in Portugal in 2022 to 10.47 million people, according to estimates revealed this Thursday (15), by the National Institute of Statistics of Portugal (INE). The institution also registered an increase in the aging rate in the country.

According to what was released, Portugal registered an increase of 46,249 people in its resident population in 2022, totaling 10,467,366 (5,001,811 men and 5,465,555 women) against 10,347,892 in 2021.

The INE report specified that the increase is due to a positive migratory balance of 86,889 people (14,849 more than in 2021), which occurs for the sixth consecutive year. “These results translated into effective, migratory and natural growth rates of 0.44%, 0.83% and -0.39%, respectively”, says the report.

The birth rate has also increased in the country, reaching an average of 1.43 children per woman of childbearing age, against 1.35 in the year in 2021.

On the other hand, demographic aging “continued to increase” and its indicator reflects that, in 2022, there were 185.6 elderly people (65 years old or older) for every 100 young people (0 to 14 years old), compared to 181, 3 of 2021.

Likewise, the average age of the resident population in Portugal increased, rising from 46.7 years to 47 in 2022. According to INE Census data released a few months ago, 5.2% of the resident population in Portugal was of foreign nationality in 2021, with the largest communities being the Brazilian (with almost 200,000 people), the Angolan (about 31,500 people) and the Cape Verdean (27,100 people).