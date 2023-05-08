The president of the United States, Joe Biden, last Saturday. Europa Press/Contact/Chris Kleponis – Pool via CN (Europa Press/Contact/Chris Klep)

The president of the United States, Joe Biden, likes to answer “look what I do” when asked if he is too old at eighty to govern and to run for re-election next year. This week, which will close on Friday with a meeting with the President of the Spanish Government Pedro Sánchez, what he does may be key to his aspirations to renew his mandate: he faces two fundamental tests on two issues that will dominate the campaign: the economy and irregular immigration . And he does it while a new poll points to problems convincing voters: his popularity is on the ground and his likely Republican rival, Donald Trump, receives more intention to vote.

Biden is not a charismatic politician. He lacks the brilliant oratory of his former ticket mate, Barack Obama, or the ability to appeal to voters’ base instincts that Trump is master of. He speaks with a low tone of voice, it is difficult to understand him on certain occasions, and he stumbles frequently. Aware of his image issues, his strategy focuses on asserting his experience and presenting himself as an effective problem-solving leader.

The polls point to an uphill path. Two weeks after officially launching his candidacy for re-election, his popularity, according to the poll he publishes The Washington Post This Sunday, it is at just 36%. It is a drop of six percentage points from February. 63% of the electorate believes that he lacks the mental agility necessary to be an effective president. 54% think that Trump did a better job on the economic front during his term than Biden did on his. And 44% assure that next year they will vote for the Republican, while those who will surely or probably vote for the current president only add up to 38%; 18% have not yet decided or chose another option.

The first assault in which Biden will have to demonstrate the forcefulness of his political punch comes on Tuesday. That day, the US president receives the leaders of the Republican Party in Congress, Senator Mitch McConnell and the Speaker of the House of Representatives Kevin McCarthy, at the White House to discuss a suspension or an increase in the national debt ceiling, which will be reached at the beginning of next month. The Treasury Department warns over and over again of the “catastrophic consequences” for the economy if an agreement is not reached on that limit, currently at 31.4 trillion dollars, the highest in the world.

The US president demands that Congress authorize the rise in the debt ceiling in a “clean” way, without any conditions. McCarthy calls for significant budget cuts to access the rise.

The swords are all over the top. The financial reputation of the United States is at risk, which would face default on its debts if Congress did not authorize the ceiling increase. The political prestige of the protagonists of the crisis is also at stake: a failure that would force the federal Administration to stop its payments and social benefits would weigh like a stone on Biden’s electoral campaign. For McCarthy, this is the first big test of him as leader of the House with a shaky majority since he was appointed in January.

In an intervention on the “This Week” program on the ABC television network, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned this Sunday that if Congress does not give in, a “constitutional crisis” will be precipitated that would unleash “economic and financial chaos”. . According to White House economic advisers, if the United States were to default, the national GDP would fall by 6% this summer and close to eight million jobs would be lost. The internal coup would also have serious consequences for a global economy that has not yet recovered from the effects of the pandemic.

Last Friday, Biden accused Republicans of holding the economy “hostage” by making their go-ahead of increased debt conditional on “draconian” cuts in public spending. During the four-year term of his predecessor, Donald Trump, that limit was extended three times.

Time is pressing and the calendar is not favourable. This month, Congress will only hold twelve days of sessions. Biden is scheduled to tour Asia next week to participate in the G7 summit in Japan and meet with US allies in the region. Some commentators have suggested that the White House could bet on a nuclear option in the event of a deadlock: invoking the 14th Amendment to the Constitution, which establishes that “the validity of the public debt of the United States (…) should not be questioned”, to authorize loans unilaterally. The president has not publicly ruled out that option and has limited himself to indicating that “I have not reached that yet” when asked.

The week will put the tenant of the White House to the test again. On Thursday at midnight, the measure known as “title 42″, in force since the Trump era, will expire and which allowed health precautions against covid to be argued for the rapid expulsion of undocumented immigrants.

The disappearance of that measure has triggered fears of a wave of tens of thousands of irregular entries into the country through the southern border, something that would strain the resources of the area and could provide arguments for Republican politicians who claim strong hand against immigration. The authorities in border cities such as El Paso or Brownsville assure that for weeks they have already begun to detect the arrival of more immigrants. Both towns and Laredo, all of them in Texas, have declared a state of emergency.

The White House assures that it has been preparing the change for months. It has established quotas to accept immigrants from various Latin American countries who are sponsored by their families in the US. Starting Thursday, a new rule will come into effect that disqualifies asylum seekers who have not first filed their petition in another country . It collaborates with the United Nations and other governments to establish centers in Guatemala and Colombia from which to request asylum without having to reach the US border.

Within its territory it has built temporary reception centers with a capacity for thousands of people and has hired more staff to reduce the time that arrivals spend in custody. Last Tuesday he announced the dispatch of 1,500 soldiers to the border to reinforce the border guard.

“The border is not open, it was not before and it will not be after May 11,” Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said during a visit to Brownsville this week.

