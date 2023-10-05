Immigration, an emergency underestimated by politics: here’s why

One of the things underestimated by Europe and politicians is immigration. Today, with hindsight, we are all aware of this statement, except that it was the seven-time Prime Minister who said it Giulio Andreotti (1919– 2013) 30 years ago. “Writing has taught us that the “foreigner” he must be placed next to widows and orphans and this spirit of the constitution of the European Union comes out in a way that guarantees, attracts and integrates these multiple cultures”.

But then it also gives indications of how it could be done, namely: the countries of origin of the immigrants they should have one stronger and more modern agricultureindustrial, artistic and tourist living conditions and if this is not the case there will be millions and millions of people who will “break through” the borders of Europe.

As final recipe it could be that in the inter-Arab world they help each other with oil. If you want to learn more: “Giulio Andreotti & immigration” (YouTube video).

Wise words fallen on deaf ears, dead, controversies and accusations various do not solve the problem, does anyone have a vague idea of ​​where and how to find a solution?

