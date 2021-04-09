Immigration A university researcher queued for two days outside to get to the Finnish Immigration Service – Admission time was still not arranged

The Finnish Immigration Service deplores congestion, which can cause serious problems for many people with a foreign background.

In Helsinki Those working at the Finnish Immigration Service have had to queue outside for days. The agency’s appointment service is so badly congested that many are forced to resort to numbering in the agency.

Researcher at the University of Jyväskylä Charles Mathies told Twitter on Thursday that he had been waiting for his turn outside the Malmi office for two days: 7.5 hours on Tuesday and 8.5 hours on Wednesday.

“There are no appointment times, so you have to queue. My wife and I were able to queue because my work hours are flexible and my wife had holidays. We didn’t expect to queue for two full days, ”says Mathies.

At least two days was not enough to get time. Eventually, Mathies and his wife decided to book the first time off they found: in July, at the Rovaniemi office.

Mathies says he is privileged because waiting doesn’t make his situation impossible, for example, for work or family. However, the long waiting time makes his work difficult, as Mathies travels outside the EU for his job and needs a valid residence permit to be able to return to Finland.

Mathies believes that long queues are only a small part of the bigger problem of immigration to Finland.

“This is not just a problem for Migri, it also affects many other ministries and society economically and politically,” Mathies says.

Licensing and Citizenship Unit manager Pauliina Helminen the Finnish Immigration Service says the agency is aware of congestion at the service point and long queuing times.

“We are well aware and very sorry that our appointment situation and numbering in Helsinki have been congested,” says Helminen.

According to him, long queues for shift numbering are currently a problem in Helsinki. The situation is exacerbated by the fact that due to the coronavirus situation, people at the agency’s premises have to wait their turn outside, as well as the fact that the Helsinki office recently moved and was closed a couple of weeks before Easter.

“The service point moved from Helsinki to Kämiuja to new premises in Malmi and was closed during the Easter weeks.”

Jonoja can often be avoided by booking an appointment to visit in advance. At the moment, however, appointments are also so congested that many have to resort to dealing with a shift number.

Another problem is that the Finnish Immigration Service has advised to wait until three months before the expiry of a valid residence permit. At present, however, time may not be available for another three months through the appointment system.

Helminen says that during the summer, the agency aims for a situation where the waiting period would be about a month.

“Already this week, we have been able to add about 50 extra days a day and we are opening Saturday opening hours for the spring. We are also recruiting and recruiting more staff to Helsinki. Their induction phase is starting to be at a point where they are able to handle the service situation smoothly. ”

According to Helminen varies according to the authorization criterion, how long it currently takes to process applications. In most cases, processing time is currently within statutory maximum times or shorter target times.

However, Helminen says that in individual cases the processing time may be exceeded.

“We aim for the duration of permitting processes to be significantly shorter than at present. Especially in work- and study-based matters, we have tough goals for streamlining. In the future, our processing time targets will be one month, for specialists two weeks. ”