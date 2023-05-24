Wednesday, May 24, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Immigration | A record number moved from Russia to Finland

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 24, 2023
in World Europe
0
Immigration | A record number moved from Russia to Finland

Last year, the number of people who moved from Russia to Finland was the largest in 30 years.

from Russia about 6,000 moves were made to Finland last year, Statistics Finland says. The number is clearly the highest in 30 years.

In total, a record-breaking nearly 50,000 immigrations were made to Finland last year. After Russia, the largest departure countries were Sweden, India and Estonia. Ukrainians in Finland under temporary protection are not included in the chapter.

#Immigration #record #number #moved #Russia #Finland

See also  Cleaning | In these common ways, the kitchen can become a breeding ground for microbes
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Zero bombings for the Aztec fut

Zero bombings for the Aztec fut

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result