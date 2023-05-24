Immigration | A record number moved from Russia to Finland

Last year, the number of people who moved from Russia to Finland was the largest in 30 years.

from Russia about 6,000 moves were made to Finland last year, Statistics Finland says. The number is clearly the highest in 30 years.

In total, a record-breaking nearly 50,000 immigrations were made to Finland last year. After Russia, the largest departure countries were Sweden, India and Estonia. Ukrainians in Finland under temporary protection are not included in the chapter.