Election political polls today 21 September 2023

ELECTION POLITICAL POLLS – Meloni government rejected on immigration. This is the clear opinion expressed by Italians on one of the key issues on the government agenda, according to the latest survey by Euromedia Research.

According to the September 19 survey, only 25.9 percent of those interviewed say they promote the Meloni government on immigration, compared to 59.3 percent who reject the current executive and 14.8 percent who do not express their opinion.

The topic is considered important by the overwhelming majority of those interviewed. 31.6 percent believe it is “very” important while 42.6 percent “fairly” for a total of 74.2 percent. Only 20.6 percent believe that the topic is not important (just 15.7%, not at all 4.9%).

According to 45.4 percent, the current government needs “greater organization” to better manage the migratory phenomenon, while 36.6 percent believe that the solution involves “greater harshness” and 13.2 percent for “greater openness and welcome”.

Among the parties, the institute directed by Alessandra Ghisleri still sees the Brothers of Italy firmly in first place, having risen to 27.6 percent from 26.5 percent in the previous survey, dating back to 30 and 31 August. The Democratic Party follows at 19.2 percent, compared to 20.3 percent in the previous survey. In third place the 5 Star Movement, at 16.6 percent (+0.1%), followed by the League at 10.4 percent (-0.1%) and Forza Italia, at 7 percent (-0.4% ). Staccato Azione, stable at 4.1 percent, and Italia viva at 3 percent (-0.8%). Below the threshold the Greens/Left Alliance, at 2.8 percent (+0.3%), +Europa, stable at 2.5 percent, For Italy with Paragone, at 1.8 percent (+0 .1%) and Noi Moderati, at 0.7 percent (+0.2%).

HOW POLLS ARE DONE

Electoral and political polls are carried out by opinion polling companies respecting very specific scientific criteria. The authors of the surveys must identify a sample to interview that is sufficiently large and representative of the population they intend to analyse. In the case of surveys on party voting intentions or the confidence index of political leaders, therefore, the interviewees must adequately represent the adult Italian population, those who have the right to vote and who go to the polls. This work is done to minimize the margin of error and make the detection as reliable as possible.

Usually a political-electoral poll is considered reliable if the margin of error indicated is 3 percent with a confidence interval of 95 percent. The greatest difficulty for pollsters is precisely that of identifying a representative sample of the population. Interviews for electoral political surveys are usually carried out with a Cati methodology, by telephone, or Cawi, via the Internet, or mixed. To carry out interviews, opinion polling companies rely on specialized companies.