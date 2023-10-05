Immigration | 12-year-old Max started school in Finland – Then the Immigration Office intervened

12-year-old Finnish-German Max moved with his mother to Helsinki with the intention of going to school and establishing a connection with his other homeland. Unexpectedly, her mother ran into problems with the Immigration Office.

Finnish-German Max, 12, recently started school in Finland. His German mother Isabel however, you do not get the right of residence in Finland. The strange situation has led to the fact that the child is now enrolled alone in Helsinki.

Isabel and the child’s Finnish father Kalle have divorced more than ten years ago, but they say that they are both active in Max’s life. The reason for moving to Finland was largely related to Max.

“I wanted to move to Finland, because this way he can create a deeper connection with Finland. I also wanted to give him the opportunity to learn the language other than on vacation,” says Isabel.

The child’s and parents’ names have been changed to protect the child’s privacy.

Max’s elementary school ended in the summer, so I had to go to middle school.

However, in Berlin it is not particularly easy to get into the school of your choice. Max would have had to go to school, which would have accumulated travel time of about an hour in both directions.

Max had also applied and got into the German school in Helsinki. The family decided that Isabel and Max would move permanently to Finland.

Kalle says that he cannot move out of Germany due to his work, for example, but he has planned to travel to Finland regularly.

“ “I thought I’d come here and everything would be fine.”

In August Max’s school started. In Finland, Kalle, grandmother, uncle and Isabel’s girlfriend take care of him.

At the beginning of September, Isabel moved to Finland after she had completed her work in the film industry in Berlin.

“There was an intensive period of work behind. I thought I’d come here and everything would be fine.”

The purpose was to look for work in my own field. The very first thing, however, was to take care of the paperwork.

An EU citizen must register his right of residence if he spends more than 90 days in Finland. Isabel immediately called the Immigration Office the same week and made an appointment for counseling.

Isabel had familiarized herself with the conditions of registration in advance. The agency’s website states that the basis for staying in Finland is, among other things, coming to Finland as a family member. You have had to live together with a family member for more than three months in an EU country other than Finland.

Max’s Finnish father Kalle plans to visit Finland regularly from Germany. Isabel’s difficulties with the Immigration Office also surprised Kalle.

According to the website an unmarried child under the age of 18 who is a dependent of the applicant or his/her spouse is also counted as a family member.

Max has lived in Berlin alternately with Isabel and Kalle. In the books, the child was at the same address as Isabel.

Still The Immigration Office was told that family reasons are not an acceptable justification in Isabel’s case.

“As an explanation, I got Max’s dual citizenship and the fact that he did not exercise his EU citizen’s right to free movement. In addition, I was told that the registration would be successful if we had lived between Germany and Finland, for example in France.”

He describes the agency’s counseling as confusing anyway and the advice he received as special.

“I also got a tip in a later call that I should move the books back to Germany, live in Helsinki and take the ferry to Tallinn every three months.”

In the counseling, among other things, it was claimed that the EU’s free movement would not apply to him, and he was urged to get a family reunifier.

“Finally, the counselor said that if I don’t find someone in two weeks, I will get a negative decision. After that I can reportedly go through the same process as a non-EU citizen, and then family reasons will be accepted. I asked for that in writing but I didn’t get it.”

“ “It felt strange to announce that a 12-year-old boy lives alone.”

First a visit to the Immigration Office did not lead to anything.

Later, Isabel received a letter at home, which, among other things, gave advice on getting a family organizer. HS has seen the letter.

“However, it has not dawned on me what the family organizer does. I don’t want to put this kind of burden on anyone without knowing what they’re getting into.”

When moving from Germany, Isabel canceled her health insurance, which also covered Max. When there were problems with registration, Isabel realized that she is not necessarily entitled to all the health services of the municipality and the welfare area.

Germany’s The Helsinki embassy suggested that Isabel should apply for Max’s home municipality from the Digital and Population Information Agency. That’s what he did too.

“However, it felt strange to announce that a 12-year-old boy lives alone, when he doesn’t.”

In addition, delaying the registration will affect Isabel’s financial situation. Between work projects in Germany, Isabel has received a merit-based pension, and she would also be entitled to it while living in Finland – as long as the registration is successful.

The basis for registration can also be work or “sufficient funds to live in Finland”. However, Isabel has not even started looking for a job or networking, because time and energy have gone into dealing with different authorities.

The Finnish Immigration Service does not comment on individual cases.

Max has had a good time at his new school.

“I like school a lot. I’ve already found a new friend,” he says when school is over a month ago.

The school’s students study German as their mother tongue. In addition, Finnish and English are spoken at the school, Max says.

“School is a bit more fun than in Berlin. I would like to continue at this school.”

Parents are also satisfied with the school. However, the continuation is not certain if Isabel does not get the right of residence.

All The Finnish authorities have indeed been friendly, emphasizes Isabel.

The feeling is still not welcome. In addition, both Isabel and Kalle think that the system treats family situations in an old-fashioned way.

To the question of how Isabel feels about the situation, she answers without a second’s hesitation: “Shit.”

“ “It gets the feeling that free movement is only for people with a lot of money.”

Then he thinks for a moment.

“You get the feeling that free movement is only for people with a lot of money,” he continues.

He would understand the situation if Max wasn’t a minor.

“But could it be that all unmarried parents of dual citizens in Finland have the same problem? And if it is an EU law, is the same problem also in other EU countries? If so, there is a loophole in the law.”

Max’s father Kalle wouldn’t have believed this from Finland either. He tells his friends that they were also very surprised.

“In Germany, I have praised Finland to everyone, and now we are faced with something like this.”