Immigrants | Organization: The death rate of migrants trying to go to Spain almost tripled

The sea journey from West Africa to the Canary Islands has become “the deadliest refugee route in the world”.

from Africa Deaths of migrants trying to go to Spain almost tripled last year compared to 2022. NGO finds out Caminando Fronteras from a report that a total of 6,618 people died or went missing trying to reach Spain from Africa.

The figure means that an average of 18 migrants died every day last year on their way to the Spanish coast. In its statistics, the organization takes into account not only official data but also data collected from relatives and other parties involved.

The most dangerous According to the organization, a sea trip is a boat route from West Africa to the Canary Islands. The trip is usually started from Mauritania, Senegal or Gambia. According to the organization's statistics, the number of migrants who reached the Canary Islands increased by 154 percent last year compared to the previous year, but the number of those who stayed behind increased even more.

The biggest increase in the number of people trying to reach the Canary Islands was recorded in Senegal, from whose coast, starting in July, more and more people started paddling towards the islands belonging to Spain. A total of 84 boats sank with passengers on the sea voyage.

“The Atlantic route has become the deadliest route in the world,” the director of Caminando Fronteras Helena Maleno comment For The Guardian.

“2023 was a terrible year, it's a massacre on the Spanish borders.”

The number of migrants has increased due to the unrest in Africa. There have been efforts to escape from Tunisia since the president Kais Saied claimed the black migrants were part of an “international conspiracy” to transform Tunisia into a country.