A study released by the independent American organization Center for Immigration Studies (CIS) revealed that, between the fourth quarter of 2019 and the fourth quarter of 2023, the majority of jobs created in the United States were occupied by immigrants, both legal and illegal. During this same period, the number of US-born workers decreased by 183,000.

The study, published last Tuesday (13), was based on data from the Current Population Survey (CPS), which is collected by the US Census Bureau for the country's Department of Labor. The CPS, according to the survey, is the main source of statistics on the labor market in the US and includes all individuals who are not US citizens by birth, such as naturalized citizens, permanent residents, temporary visitors, guest workers and illegal immigrants.

The data analyzed by the organization shows that the recovery of employment in the US post-Covid has not equally benefited the country's two population groups over the past few years. The period analyzed also coincides with the first three years of President Joe Biden's term in office, who took office in January 2021 with the promise of reactivating the American economy, which was still facing the negative effects of the pandemic.

According to the study, between the fourth quarter of 2019 and the fourth quarter of 2023, there was a net increase of 2.9 million employed immigrants, contrasting with a decrease of 183 thousand in the number of Americans who managed to enter the job market. .

The number of employed immigrants who do not have a college degree also increased during this period: of the 2.9 million immigrants who gained employment in the US, 1.7 million, or 60%, are adults aged 18 or older who did not complete their education. higher.

In contrast, the labor market participation rate of U.S.-born American men who do not have a college degree and are in the 18-64 age range has not yet reached pre-pandemic 2019 levels.

The CIS survey also found that a total of 43.5 million men and women born in the US, aged 16 to 64, this time from all education levels, were out of the job market in the fourth quarter of 2023. .

In its study, the organization questions the impact of immigration on the supply of jobs for less qualified American citizens, especially in sectors such as construction, manufacturing, transportation and services, and suggests that the drop in the participation of American men without a college degree in the market of work may be causing them to face serious social problems, such as suicide, involvement in crime, drug overdose and social isolation.

Unbridled increase in the flow of immigrants

The CIS report comes at a time of intense discussion on the issue of immigration in the USA. Upon arriving at the White House, Biden promised to reverse the policies of his predecessor, Donald Trump, and adopt a “new approach” towards immigrants. However, throughout his government, the Democrat faces challenges and criticism regarding his policy on the topic, both from the Republican opposition and from sectors of his own party.

One of the main problems affecting the USA at the moment is the unbridled increase in the flow of immigrants at the country's southern border, which has already generated a crisis in several American cities. According to official data, more than 6.2 million illegal immigrants have been detained when trying to enter the US through the border with Mexico since January 2021, a historic number.

Study author Steven Camarota, who is also director of research at CIS, says the data shows that current United States immigration policy is not serving the interests of American workers.

“The number of US-born workers has not returned to the level it was before the pandemic, while the employment of immigrants (legal and illegal together) has increased,” he wrote in an article commenting on the survey in the newspaper New York Post.

Camarota argues that the American government should reduce the entry of illegal immigrants and prioritize the requalification and reinsertion of US-born workers who are outside the market.

“Allowing millions of immigrants to enter the country to fill lower-paying jobs means we have little incentive to undertake the difficult task of getting more men [nascidos nos EUA] return to the job market,” he wrote.