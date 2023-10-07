Immigrants | Germany intends to stop supporting sea rescue organizations in the Mediterranean

According to the German newspaper Bild, both the chancellor’s office and the foreign ministry support canceling the funding.

Germany’s the government plans to stop supporting rescue organizations operating in the Mediterranean, reports Saksalaislehti Bild. The German government’s intentions emerged after Italy criticized the country for supporting the organizations.

In Germany’s 2023 budget, two million euros in funding had been allocated to sea rescue organizations. According to Bild, similar funding is not mentioned in the budget proposal for the coming year.

Sources inside the parliamentary budget committee have told Bild that it is not a mistake. According to the newspaper, both the chancellor’s office and the foreign ministry support canceling the funding. Neither institution has commented on the issue.

Prime Minister of Italy Giorgia Meloni recently wrote to the German Chancellor To Olaf Scholz a letter of complaint expressing his astonishment at Germany’s support for charities that help migrants reach Italy.

When the German government was asked about the letter, the government confirmed that it would grant 400,000 to 800,000 euros each to two projects concerning migrants.

Last at the week’s press conference, the German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock advocated supporting rescue operations.

However, at the EU meeting in Granada, Spain, Chancellor Scholz spoke in a different tone on Friday. When he was asked at a press conference about supporting rescue organizations, Scholz stressed that the funding had been approved by the parliament, not the government.

“I didn’t make a proposal,” he said.

After this, the Chancellor was asked about his personal opinion on the matter.

“It is my opinion that I did not make a proposal. And I think that is also clear,” he replied.

Migration in the Mediterranean region has been one of the most burning topics of the Granada summit. There has been controversy at the meeting about the planned changes to European migration rules.

Supporters of the reform have vowed not to derail it, despite Poland and Hungary blocking European leaders from mentioning migration in their joint statement.